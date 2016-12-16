A high-level Redis library.
$ npm install redback
Redback provides an accessible and extensible interface to the Redis data types and allows you to create your own structures with ease. Redback comes with the following built-in structures: List, Set, SortedSet, Hash, Channel, Cache
It also comes with the following advanced data structures:
var redback = require('redback').createClient();
// or
var redis = require('redis').createClient();
var redback = require('redback').use(redis);
var user3 = redback.createSocialGraph(3);
user3.follow(1, callback);
var log = redback.createCappedList('log', 1000);
log.push('Log message ...');
var user = redback.createHash('user1');
user.set({username: 'chris', password: 'foobar'}, callback);
Use
addStructure(name, methods) to create your own structure.
Let's create a queue that can be either FIFO or LIFO:
redback.addStructure('SimpleQueue', {
init: function (options) {
options = options || {};
this.fifo = options.fifo;
},
add: function (value, callback) {
this.client.lpush(this.key, value, callback);
},
next: function (callback) {
var method = this.fifo ? 'rpop' : 'lpop';
this.client[method](this.key, callback);
}
});
Call
createSimpleQueue(key, options) to use the queue:
var queue = redback.createSimpleQueue('my_queue', {fifo: true});
queue.add('awesome!');
Structures have access to a Redis key
this.key and the Redis client
this.client. If an
init() method is defined then it is called after
the structure is instantiated. Also note that
init() receives any extra parameters
from
create<structure>().
Cache backend
var cache = redback.createCache(namespace);
cache.set('foo', 'bar', callback);
cache.get('foo', function (err, foo) {
console.log(foo); //bar
});
Pub/sub provider
var channel = redback.createChannel('chat').subscribe();
//To received messages
channel.on('message', function (msg) {
console.log(msg);
});
//To send messages
channel.publish(msg);
See the annotated source.
The tests require a local redis instance running on
localhost:6379. Note that
redis database #11 will be flushed prior to each run.
$ npm test
MIT