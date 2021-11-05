openbase logo
red

redaxios

by Jason Miller
0.4.1 (see all)

The Axios API, as an 800 byte Fetch wrapper.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.1K

GitHub Stars

3.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/5
Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

redaxios

Axios has a great API that developers love. Redaxios provides that API in 800 bytes, using native fetch().

For those searching for ways to shave a few kilobytes off of their bundles, that's less than 1/5th of the size. This is made possible by using the browser's native Fetch API, which is supported in all modern browsers and polyfilled by most tools including Next.js, Create React App and Preact CLI.

Can I just use Axios?

Yes! Axios is an excellent module and you should use it! Redaxios exists so that you can use that same API in cases where it's difficult to justify the dependency. Instead of having to choose between Axios and Fetch, Redaxios provides a middle-ground between the two.

Usage

import axios from 'redaxios';
// use as you would normally

Refer to the Axios Documentation.

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Solomon Bush
4 months ago
Software Engineer; Team Lead **Email for access to Private Repos
4 months ago
8 months ago
8 months ago
Great Documentation

