Deeply iterate over an object and redact secret values by replacing them with a predefined string.
npm install redact-secrets --save
var redact = require('redact-secrets')('[REDACTED]')
var obj = {
username: 'watson',
password: 'hhGu38gf',
extra: {
id: 1,
token: 'some-secret-stuff'
card: '1234 1234 1234 1234'
}
}
console.log(redact.map(obj))
// {
// username: 'watson',
// password: '[REDACTED]',
// extra: {
// id: 1,
// token: '[REDACTED]'
// card: '[REDACTED]'
// }
// }
redact = Redact(string)
This module exposes a init function which takes a single argument: The
string used as a replacement variable for values that are redacted.
The init function returns an object holding two functions:
map and
forEach.
redact.map(obj)
Returns a clone of the given
obj with its secret values redacted.
redact.forEach(obj)
Redacts the secret values of the
obj in-place.
MIT