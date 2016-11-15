openbase logo
redact-secrets

by Thomas Watson
1.0.0 (see all)

Deeply iterate over an object and redact secret values by replacing them with a predefined string

Popularity

Downloads/wk

48.3K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

redact-secrets

Deeply iterate over an object and redact secret values by replacing them with a predefined string.

Build status js-standard-style

Installation

npm install redact-secrets --save

Usage

var redact = require('redact-secrets')('[REDACTED]')

var obj = {
  username: 'watson',
  password: 'hhGu38gf',
  extra: {
    id: 1,
    token: 'some-secret-stuff'
    card: '1234 1234 1234 1234'
  }
}

console.log(redact.map(obj))
// {
//   username: 'watson',
//   password: '[REDACTED]',
//   extra: {
//     id: 1,
//     token: '[REDACTED]'
//     card: '[REDACTED]'
//   }
// }

API

redact = Redact(string)

This module exposes a init function which takes a single argument: The string used as a replacement variable for values that are redacted.

The init function returns an object holding two functions: map and forEach.

redact.map(obj)

Returns a clone of the given obj with its secret values redacted.

redact.forEach(obj)

Redacts the secret values of the obj in-place.

License

MIT

