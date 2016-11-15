Deeply iterate over an object and redact secret values by replacing them with a predefined string.

Installation

npm install redact-secrets --save

Usage

var redact = require ( 'redact-secrets' )( '[REDACTED]' ) var obj = { username : 'watson' , password : 'hhGu38gf' , extra : { id : 1 , token : 'some-secret-stuff' card : '1234 1234 1234 1234' } } console .log(redact.map(obj))

API

redact = Redact(string)

This module exposes a init function which takes a single argument: The string used as a replacement variable for values that are redacted.

The init function returns an object holding two functions: map and forEach .

Returns a clone of the given obj with its secret values redacted.

Redacts the secret values of the obj in-place.

License

MIT