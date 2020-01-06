NOTE: Users of redact-pii@2.x.x please check the Changelog before upgrading .
Remove personally identifiable information from text.
This library is primarily written for node.js but it should work in the browser as well.
It is written in TypeScript and compiles to ES2017. The library makes use of
async functions and hence needs node.js 8.0.0 or higher (or a modern browser). If this is a problem for you please open an issue and we may consider adapting the compiler settings to support older node.js versions.
npm install redact-pii
const { SyncRedactor } = require('redact-pii');
const redactor = new SyncRedactor();
const redactedText = redactor.redact('Hi David Johnson, Please give me a call at 555-555-5555');
// Hi NAME, Please give me a call at PHONE_NUMBER
console.log(redactedText);
const { AsyncRedactor } = require('redact-pii');
const redactor = new AsyncRedactor();
redactor.redactAsync('Hi David Johnson, Please give me a call at 555-555-5555').then(redactedText => {
// Hi NAME, Please give me a call at PHONE_NUMBER
console.log(redactedText);
});
NOTE: the built-in redaction rules are mostly applicable for identifying (US-)english PII. Consider using custom patterns or Google Cloud DLP if you have non-english PII to redact.
const { SyncRedactor } = require('redact-pii');
// use a single replacement value for all built-in patterns found.
const redactor = new SyncRedactor({ globalReplaceWith: 'TOP_SECRET' });
redactor.redact('Dear David Johnson, I live at 42 Wallaby Way');
// Dear TOP_SECRET, I live at TOP_SECRET
// use a custom replacement value for a specific built-in pattern
const redactor = new SyncRedactor({
builtInRedactors: {
names: {
replaceWith: 'ANONYMOUS_PERSON'
}
}
});
redactor.redact('Dear David Johnson');
// Dear ANONYMOUS_PERSON
Note that the order of redaction rules matters, therefore you have to decide whether you want your custom redaction rules to run
before or
after the built-in ones. Generally it's better to put very specialized patterns or functions
before the built-in ones and more broad / general ones
after.
const { SyncRedactor } = require('redact-pii');
// add a custom regexp pattern
const redactor = new SyncRedactor({
customRedactors: {
before: [
{
regexpPattern: /\b(cat|dog|cow)s?\b/gi,
replaceWith: 'ANIMAL'
}
]
}
});
redactor.redact('I love cats, dogs, and cows');
// I love ANIMAL, ANIMAL, and ANIMAL
// add a synchronous custom redaction function
const redactor = new SyncRedactor({
customRedactors: {
before: [
{
redact(textToRedact) {
return textToRedact.includes('TopSecret')
? 'THIS_FILE_IS_SO_TOP_SECRET_WE_HAD_TO_REDACT_EVERYTHING'
: textToRedact;
}
}
]
}
});
redactor.redact('This document is classified as TopSecret.')
// THIS_FILE_IS_SO_TOP_SECRET_WE_HAD_TO_REDACT_EVERYTHING
import { AsyncRedactor } from './src/index';
// add an asynchronous custom redaction function
const redactor = new AsyncRedactor({
customRedactors: {
before: [
{
redactAsync(textToRedact) {
return myCustomRESTApiServer.redactCustomWords(textToRedact);
}
}
]
}
});
const redactor = new SyncRedactor({
builtInRedactors: {
names: {
enabled: false
},
emailAddress: {
enabled: false
}
}
});
Google Data Loss Prevention (DLP) has an extensive rule set to identify and redact PII that goes beyond just simple regex patterns. Consider using DLP in-addition to the built-in patterns of redact-pii for high value / sensitive data applications.
Also we strongly advice on using DLP if you have to redact non-english data since redact-pii's built-in patterns cover mostly US english patterns only and have no support for non-latin characters, whereas DLP has extensive support for international IDs, Chinese and Korean characters etc..
redact-pii provides a small wrapper
GoogleDLPRedactor around DLP that can be used seperately or in conjunction with redact-pii's built-in patterns.
Note that Google Cloud DLP already also provides a node.js library (https://www.npmjs.com/package/@google-cloud/dlp) that can be used directly to redact data. You have to decide yourself if you want to use the
GoogleDLPRedactor wrapper or
@google-cloud/dlp directly. The main differentiators of using
redact-pii /
GoogleDLPRedactor are:
GoogleDLPRedactor already instantiates
@google-cloud/dlp with a bunch of sane defaults and infoTypes
GoogleDLPRedactor uses the
.inspectContent instead of
.deidentifyContent method of
@google-cloud/dlp which has a pricing advantage for large scale redaction scenarios since you will be only charged "Inspection Units" and no additional "Transformation Units" (see https://cloud.google.com/dlp/pricing) . redact-pii only uses DLP to
identify PII but does the replacement
transformation by itself which saves you some 💰💰💰.
Prequesites:
You have to have a Google Cloud Project with DLP enabled and you need a serviceaccount key json-file for a service account with the
serviceusage.services.use permission or
roles/dlp.user role. For more detailed steps on how to get a valid service account key follow the steps here: https://github.com/googleapis/nodejs-dlp#before-you-begin
Set the environment variable
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS and point it to the serviceaccount key. E.g.:
export GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS=./path/to/my-serviceaccount-key.json
Use redact pii
const { GoogleDLPRedactor } = require('redact-pii');
const redactor = new GoogleDLPRedactor();
redactor.redactAsync('I live at 123 Park Ave Apt 123 New York City, NY 10002').then(redactedText => {
console.log(redactedText);
// I live at STREET_ADDRESS US_STATE City, LOCATION ZIPCODE'
});
You can create an
AsyncRedactor and add a
GoogleDLPRedactor as custom redactor to the
AsyncRedactor.
That way you are combining redact-pii's built-in patterns with Google DLP. The example below additionally adds a custom regexp pattern.
const { AsyncRedactor, GoogleDLPRedactor } = require('redact-pii');
const redactor = new AsyncRedactor({
customRedactors: {
before: [
new GoogleDLPRedactor(),
{
regexpPattern: /\b(cat|dog|cow)s?\b/gi,
replaceWith: 'ANIMAL'
}
]
}
});
redactor.redactAsync('I live at 123 Park Ave Apt 123 New York City, NY 10002 and love cats').then(redactedText => {
console.log(redactedText);
// I live at STREET_ADDRESS US_STATE City, LOCATION ZIPCODE and love ANIMAL'
});
The Google DLP service has a content size limit of 524288 bytes. If the input is over this limit, the
GoogleDLPRedactor will
by default automatically split the content into smaller batches and then combine the results together again. If this
behavior is undesired, it can be disabled by setting the
disableAutoBatchWhenContentSizeExceedsLimit option flag to
true:
new GoogleDLPRedactor({ disableAutoBatchWhenContentSizeExceedsLimit: true })
There is no intelligence to try to prevent splitting the batches in the middle of a word. If the batch happens to be split in the middle of a sensitive word then that word may not be redacted. You can always perform your own intelligent batching prior if needed.
You can run the tests via
npm run test. There are are a bunch of tests which require access to Google's DLP API.
They will only be run if you set the
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS environment variable - otherwise they'll be skipped automatically. You can set it via
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS=/path/to/keyfile.json npm test.