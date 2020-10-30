openbase logo
redact-object

by Shaun Burdick
3.0.1

Javascript Object Redactor

Downloads/wk

7.5K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Redact Object

Build Status Coverage Status npm version js-semistandard-style

A javascript object redactor. So I like to output any configurations when my app starts up. Problem is if you have any passwords or other info you don't want in the log you have to clear it out beforehand.

Usage

Pass in an object and an array of members you want to redact. It will recursively travel the object redacting any matching members.

const redact = require('redact-object');

var obj = {
  foo: 'bar',
  fizz: {
    foo: 'oof',
    key: 'value'
  },
  buzz: [
    // it can do arrays too
    { foo: 'bar' },
    22
  ]
};

/**
 * Results in:
 * {
 *   foo: '[ REDACTED ]',
 *   fizz: {
 *     foo: '[ REDACTED ]',
 *     key: 'value'
 *   },
 *   buzz: [
 *     // it can do arrays too
 *     { foo: '[ REDACTED ]' },
 *     22
 *   ]
 * }
 */
console.dir(redact(obj, ['foo']));

Arguments

  • {object} target The target object to scan for redactable items
  • {string[]} keywords A list of members to redact
  • {string|Function} replaceVal Optional custom replace value, or function that returns replace value. Default value is [ REDACTED ]
  • {object} config Option object of config settings:
    • partial: boolean, will do partial matching if true, Default false
    • strict: boolean, will do strict comparison (case sensitive) if true, Default true
    • ignoreUnknown: boolean, will do strict comparison (case sensitive) if true, Default false

Replace Function

replaceVal can be a function. This function will get two arguments (value, key):

  • value: The value of the object
  • key: The matched key

Your function's return will replace the value on the new object

Example

const obj = {
   firstname: 'Han',
   lastname: 'Solo',
};

const replacer =  val => `[ REDACTED (${val.length}) ]`;
const redacted = redact(obj, ['firstname', 'lastname'], replacer);

/**
 * Results in:
 * {
 *   firstname: '[ REDACTED (3) ]',
 *   lastname: '[ REDACTED (4) ]',
 * };
 */

Contributing

  1. Create a new branch, please don't work in master directly.
  2. Add failing tests for the change you want to make. Run npm test to see the tests fail.
  3. Fix stuff.
  4. Run npm test to see if the tests pass. Repeat steps 2-4 until done.
  5. Update the documentation to reflect any changes.
  6. Push to your fork and submit a pull request.

