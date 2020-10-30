Redact Object

A javascript object redactor. So I like to output any configurations when my app starts up. Problem is if you have any passwords or other info you don't want in the log you have to clear it out beforehand.

Usage

Pass in an object and an array of members you want to redact. It will recursively travel the object redacting any matching members.

const redact = require ( 'redact-object' ); var obj = { foo : 'bar' , fizz : { foo : 'oof' , key : 'value' }, buzz : [ { foo : 'bar' }, 22 ] }; console .dir(redact(obj, [ 'foo' ]));

Arguments

{object} target The target object to scan for redactable items

A list of members to redact {string|Function} replaceVal Optional custom replace value, or function that returns replace value. Default value is [ REDACTED ]

Optional custom replace value, or function that returns replace value. Default value is {object} config Option object of config settings: partial: boolean, will do partial matching if true, Default false strict: boolean, will do strict comparison (case sensitive) if true, Default true ignoreUnknown: boolean, will do strict comparison (case sensitive) if true, Default false

Option object of config settings:

Replace Function

replaceVal can be a function. This function will get two arguments (value, key) :

value : The value of the object

Your function's return will replace the value on the new object

Example

const obj = { firstname : 'Han' , lastname : 'Solo' , }; const replacer = val => `[ REDACTED ( ${val.length} ) ]` ; const redacted = redact(obj, [ 'firstname' , 'lastname' ], replacer);

Contributing