A javascript object redactor. So I like to output any configurations when my app starts up. Problem is if you have any passwords or other info you don't want in the log you have to clear it out beforehand.
Pass in an object and an array of members you want to redact. It will recursively travel the object redacting any matching members.
const redact = require('redact-object');
var obj = {
foo: 'bar',
fizz: {
foo: 'oof',
key: 'value'
},
buzz: [
// it can do arrays too
{ foo: 'bar' },
22
]
};
/**
* Results in:
* {
* foo: '[ REDACTED ]',
* fizz: {
* foo: '[ REDACTED ]',
* key: 'value'
* },
* buzz: [
* // it can do arrays too
* { foo: '[ REDACTED ]' },
* 22
* ]
* }
*/
console.dir(redact(obj, ['foo']));
target The target object to scan for redactable items
keywords A list of members to redact
replaceVal Optional custom replace value, or function that returns replace value. Default value is [ REDACTED ]
config Option object of config settings:
replaceVal can be a function. This function will get two arguments
(value, key):
value: The value of the object
key: The matched key
Your function's return will replace the value on the new object
const obj = {
firstname: 'Han',
lastname: 'Solo',
};
const replacer = val => `[ REDACTED (${val.length}) ]`;
const redacted = redact(obj, ['firstname', 'lastname'], replacer);
/**
* Results in:
* {
* firstname: '[ REDACTED (3) ]',
* lastname: '[ REDACTED (4) ]',
* };
*/
npm test to see the tests fail.
npm test to see if the tests pass. Repeat steps 2-4 until done.