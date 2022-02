Minimal recursive file watcher.

Uses the native recursive fs.watch option on macOS/Windows and basic recursive dir watching on Linux

npm install recursive-watch

Usage

var watch = require ( 'recursive-watch' ) watch( './a-file-or-directory' , function ( filename ) { console .log( 'something changed with' , filename) })

API

var unwatch = watch(path, onchange)

Watch a directory or filename. Calls the onchange function if the path changed in anyway. Call the unwatch function to stop watching the path.

License

MIT