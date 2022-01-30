NPM Module to recursive read directory async (non blocking). Returns Promise. Configurable, with callback for extended filtering and progress status. Quiet, NO dependencies. As non blocking module it is perfect to be used in any javascript based Desktop applications.
This module uses Promises and can't be used in old javascript engines.
Compatible with CommonJS (require key) and ES6 (import key).
Compatible with Javascript and Typescript projects (with types)
For normal usage into a project, you must install as a NPM dependency. The next command will do all the work:
npm install --save recursive-readdir-async
After install, you can use the module using the require key (CommonJS):
// Assign recursive-readdir-async to constant
const rra = require('recursive-readdir-async')
// use it
or using the import key (ES6):
// Import ES6 module
import * as rra from 'recursive-readdir-async'
// or
import { list } from 'recursive-readdir-async'
// use it
Example of basic usage:
const result = await rra.list('.');
console.log(result)
rra.list('.').then(function(result){
console.log(result)
})
Example with full features:
const options = {
mode: rra.LIST,
recursive: true,
stats: false,
ignoreFolders: true,
extensions: false,
deep: false,
realPath: true,
normalizePath: true,
include: [],
exclude: [],
readContent: false,
encoding: 'base64'
}
const result = await rra.list('.', options, function (obj, index, total) {
console.log(`${index} of ${total} ${obj.path}`)
obj.custom = { foo: 'bar' };// use custom key to inject custom properties
if(obj.name=="folder2")
return true;// return true to delete item from the result array
})
if(result.error)
console.error(result.error)
else
console.log(result)
An options object can be passed to configure the module. The next options can be used:
stats object (with file information) will be added to every item. If false this info is not added. Default: false
extension object property (
file.TXT =>
info.extension = ".txt"). Default: false
.,
.. and symbolic links. Default: true
include array will be returned. Default: []
exclude array will be returned. Default: []
Counter-intuitive to some folks, an empty
include array is treated same as setting it to
null /
undefined: no include filter will be applied.
Obviously, an empty
exclude array acts similar: no
exclude filter will be applied.
The
include and
exclude options interact.
When
mode is TREE
include criteria themselves but contain items which DO are kept in the returned items tree. I.e. inclusion of the child has precedence over rejection of the parent.
exclude criteria themselves but contain items which DO NOT will not be kept in the returned items tree. I.e. exclusion of the parent has precedence over remaining of the child.
When
mode is LIST
As the directory tree is flattened into a list, directories and their children (subdirectories and files) are filtered through the
exclude and
include rules independently, hence
include and
exclude will only interact when an item matches both filters. See below:
Common ground:
mode is LIST or TREE
exclude has precedence over
include: exclusion rules are applied before the inclusion rules. Hence when an item matches both a string in the
include array and a string in the
exclude array, the item will be excluded (removed) from the list.
Reading data from the filesystem can have unexpected behaviors. Use the
readContent option with responsability.
The function will return an object and never throw an error. All errors will be added to the returned object. The return object in LIST mode looks like this:
[
{
"name":"item_name",
"title":"item_name",
"path":"/absolute/path/to/item",
"fullname":"/absolute/path/to/item/item_name",
"extension":"",
"isDirectory": true,
"stats":{
}
},
{
"name":"file.txt",
"title":"file",
"path":"/absolute/path/to/item/item_name",
"fullname":"/absolute/path/to/item/item_name/file.txt",
"extension":".txt",
"isDirectory": false,
"data": "base64/utf8/etc.",
"stats":{
}
},
{
"name":"UCASE.JPEG",
"title":"UCASE",
"path":"/absolute/path/to/item/item_name",
"fullname":"/absolute/path/to/item/item_name/UCASE.JPEG",
"extension":".jpeg",
"isDirectory": false,
"data": "base64/utf8/etc.",
"stats":{
}
}
]
The same example for TREE mode:
[
{
"name":"item_name",
"title":"item_name",
"path":"/absolute/path/to/item",
"fullname":"/absolute/path/to/item/item_name",
"isDirectory": true,
"stats":{
},
"content": [
{
"name":"file.txt",
"title":"file",
"path":"/absolute/path/to/item/item_name",
"fullname":"/absolute/path/to/item/item_name/file.txt",
"extension":".txt",
"isDirectory": false,
"data": "base64/utf8/etc.",
"stats":{
}
},
{
"name":"UCASE.JPEG",
"title":"UCASE",
"path":"/absolute/path/to/item/item_name",
"fullname":"/absolute/path/to/item/item_name/UCASE.JPEG",
"extension":".jpeg",
"isDirectory": false,
"data": "base64/utf8/etc.",
"stats":{
}
}
]
}
]
isDirectoryonly exists if
stats,
recursive,
readContentor
ignoreFoldersare
trueor
modeis TREE
statsonly exists if
options.statsis
true
extensiononly exists if
options.extensionsis
true
dataonly exists if
options.readContentis
true
custom only exists if includes custom properties
Errors handling
All errors will be added to the returned object. If an error occurs on the main call, the error will be returned like this:
{
"error":
{
"message": "ENOENT: no such file or directory, scandir '/inexistentpath'",
"errno": -4058,
"code": "ENOENT",
"syscall": "scandir",
"path": "/inexistentpath"
},
"path":"/inexistentpath"
}
For errors with files and folders, the error will be added to the item like this:
[
{
"name":"item_name",
"title":"item_name",
"path":"/absolute/path/to/item",
"fullname":"/absolute/path/to/item/item_name",
"error":{
}
},
{
"name":"file.txt",
"title":"file",
"path":"/absolute/path/to/item",
"fullname":"/absolute/path/to/item/file.txt",
"error":{
}
}
]
More information on: https://m0rtadelo.github.io/recursive-readdir-async/