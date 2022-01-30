openbase logo
rra

recursive-readdir-async

by ricard.figuls
1.2.0

NPM Module to recursive read directory async (non blocking). Returns Promise. Configurable, extended filtering. progress, etc. Perfect to be used with aplications that can't be blocked.

Overview

Categories

Readme

recursive-readdir-async

NPM Module to recursive read directory async (non blocking). Returns Promise. Configurable, with callback for extended filtering and progress status. Quiet, NO dependencies. As non blocking module it is perfect to be used in any javascript based Desktop applications.

This module uses Promises and can't be used in old javascript engines.

Compatible with CommonJS (require key) and ES6 (import key).

Compatible with Javascript and Typescript projects (with types)

Installation

For normal usage into a project, you must install as a NPM dependency. The next command will do all the work:

npm install --save recursive-readdir-async

After install, you can use the module using the require key (CommonJS):

// Assign recursive-readdir-async to constant
const rra = require('recursive-readdir-async')
// use it

or using the import key (ES6):

// Import ES6 module
import * as rra from 'recursive-readdir-async'
// or
import { list } from 'recursive-readdir-async'
// use it

Usage

Example of basic usage:

const result = await rra.list('.');
console.log(result)

rra.list('.').then(function(result){
    console.log(result)
})

Example with full features:

const options = {
    mode: rra.LIST,
    recursive: true,
    stats: false,
    ignoreFolders: true,
    extensions: false,
    deep: false,
    realPath: true,
    normalizePath: true,
    include: [],
    exclude: [],
    readContent: false,
    encoding: 'base64'
}
const result = await rra.list('.', options, function (obj, index, total) {
    console.log(`${index} of ${total} ${obj.path}`)
    obj.custom = { foo: 'bar' };// use custom key to inject custom properties
    if(obj.name=="folder2")
        return true;// return true to delete item from the result array
})
if(result.error)
    console.error(result.error)
else
    console.log(result)

Options

An options object can be passed to configure the module. The next options can be used:

  • mode (LIST | TREE) : The list will return an array of items. The tree will return the items structured like the file system. Default: list
  • recursive (true | false) : If true, files and folders of folders and subfolders will be listed. If false, only the files and folders of the select directory will be listed. Default: true
  • stats (true | false) : If true a stats object (with file information) will be added to every item. If false this info is not added. Default: false
  • ignoreFolders (true | false) : If true and mode is LIST, the list will be returned with files only. If true and mode is TREE, the directory structures without files will be deleted. If false, all empty and non empty directories will be listed. Default: true
  • extensions (true | false) : If true, lowercase extensions will be added to every item in the extension object property (file.TXT => info.extension = ".txt"). Default: false
  • deep (true | false) : If true, folder depth information will be added to every item starting with 0 (initial path), and will be incremented by 1 in every subfolder. Default: false
  • normalizePath (true | false) : Normalizes windows style paths by replacing double backslahes with single forward slahes (unix style). Default: true
  • realPath (true | false) : Computes the canonical pathname by resolving ., .. and symbolic links. Default: true
  • include (Array of String) : Positive filter the items: only items which DO (partially or completely) match one of the strings in the include array will be returned. Default: []
  • exclude (Array of String) : Negative filter the items: only items which DO NOT (partially or completely) match any of the strings in the exclude array will be returned. Default: []
  • readContent (true | false) : Adds the content of the file into the item (base64 format). Default: false
  • encoding (String): Sets the encoding of the file data (ascii, base64, binary, hex, ucs2/ucs-2/utf16le/utf-16le, utf8/utf-8, latin1). Default: base64

Notes

  • Counter-intuitive to some folks, an empty include array is treated same as setting it to null / undefined: no include filter will be applied. Obviously, an empty exclude array acts similar: no exclude filter will be applied.

  • The include and exclude options interact.

    When mode is TREE

    • Directories which DO NOT match the include criteria themselves but contain items which DO are kept in the returned items tree. I.e. inclusion of the child has precedence over rejection of the parent.
    • Directories which DO match one of the exclude criteria themselves but contain items which DO NOT will not be kept in the returned items tree. I.e. exclusion of the parent has precedence over remaining of the child.

    When mode is LIST

    As the directory tree is flattened into a list, directories and their children (subdirectories and files) are filtered through the exclude and include rules independently, hence include and exclude will only interact when an item matches both filters. See below:

    Common ground: mode is LIST or TREE

    • exclude has precedence over include: exclusion rules are applied before the inclusion rules. Hence when an item matches both a string in the include array and a string in the exclude array, the item will be excluded (removed) from the list.

  • Reading data from the filesystem can have unexpected behaviors. Use the readContent option with responsability.

Object structure

The function will return an object and never throw an error. All errors will be added to the returned object. The return object in LIST mode looks like this:

[
    {
        "name":"item_name",
        "title":"item_name",
        "path":"/absolute/path/to/item",
        "fullname":"/absolute/path/to/item/item_name",
        "extension":"",
        "isDirectory": true,
        "stats":{

        }
    },
    {
        "name":"file.txt",
        "title":"file",
        "path":"/absolute/path/to/item/item_name",
        "fullname":"/absolute/path/to/item/item_name/file.txt",
        "extension":".txt",
        "isDirectory": false,
        "data": "base64/utf8/etc.",
        "stats":{

        }
    },
    {
        "name":"UCASE.JPEG",
        "title":"UCASE",
        "path":"/absolute/path/to/item/item_name",
        "fullname":"/absolute/path/to/item/item_name/UCASE.JPEG",
        "extension":".jpeg",
        "isDirectory": false,
        "data": "base64/utf8/etc.",
        "stats":{

        }
    }
]

The same example for TREE mode:

[
    {
        "name":"item_name",
        "title":"item_name",
        "path":"/absolute/path/to/item",
        "fullname":"/absolute/path/to/item/item_name",
        "isDirectory": true,
        "stats":{

        },
        "content": [
            {
                "name":"file.txt",
                "title":"file",
                "path":"/absolute/path/to/item/item_name",
                "fullname":"/absolute/path/to/item/item_name/file.txt",
                "extension":".txt",
                "isDirectory": false,
                "data": "base64/utf8/etc.",
                "stats":{

                }
            },
            {
                "name":"UCASE.JPEG",
                "title":"UCASE",
                "path":"/absolute/path/to/item/item_name",
                "fullname":"/absolute/path/to/item/item_name/UCASE.JPEG",
                "extension":".jpeg",
                "isDirectory": false,
                "data": "base64/utf8/etc.",
                "stats":{

                }
            }
        ]
    }
]

isDirectory only exists if stats, recursive,readContent or ignoreFolders are true or mode is TREE

stats only exists if options.stats is true

extension only exists if options.extensions is true

data only exists if options.readContent is true

custom only exists if includes custom properties

Errors handling

All errors will be added to the returned object. If an error occurs on the main call, the error will be returned like this:

{
    "error":
        {
            "message": "ENOENT: no such file or directory, scandir '/inexistentpath'",
            "errno": -4058,
            "code": "ENOENT",
            "syscall": "scandir",
            "path": "/inexistentpath"
        },
    "path":"/inexistentpath"
}

For errors with files and folders, the error will be added to the item like this:

[
    {
        "name":"item_name",
        "title":"item_name",
        "path":"/absolute/path/to/item",
        "fullname":"/absolute/path/to/item/item_name",
        "error":{

    }
},
{
    "name":"file.txt",
    "title":"file",
    "path":"/absolute/path/to/item",
    "fullname":"/absolute/path/to/item/file.txt",
    "error":{

    }
}

]

More information on: https://m0rtadelo.github.io/recursive-readdir-async/

