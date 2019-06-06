Recursively list all files in a directory and its subdirectories. It does not list the directories themselves.
Because it uses fs.readdir, which calls readdir under the hood on OS X and Linux, the order of files inside directories is not guaranteed.
npm install recursive-readdir
var recursive = require("recursive-readdir");
recursive("some/path", function (err, files) {
// `files` is an array of file paths
console.log(files);
});
It can also take a list of files to ignore.
var recursive = require("recursive-readdir");
// ignore files named "foo.cs" or files that end in ".html".
recursive("some/path", ["foo.cs", "*.html"], function (err, files) {
console.log(files);
});
You can also pass functions which are called to determine whether or not to ignore a file:
var recursive = require("recursive-readdir");
function ignoreFunc(file, stats) {
// `file` is the path to the file, and `stats` is an `fs.Stats`
// object returned from `fs.lstat()`.
return stats.isDirectory() && path.basename(file) == "test";
}
// Ignore files named "foo.cs" and descendants of directories named test
recursive("some/path", ["foo.cs", ignoreFunc], function (err, files) {
console.log(files);
});
You can omit the callback and return a promise instead.
var recursive = require("recursive-readdir");
recursive("some/path").then(
function(files) {
console.log("files are", files);
},
function(error) {
console.error("something exploded", error);
}
);
The ignore strings support Glob syntax via minimatch.