Recursively list all files in a directory and its subdirectories. It does not list the directories themselves.

Because it uses fs.readdir, which calls readdir under the hood on OS X and Linux, the order of files inside directories is not guaranteed.

Installation

npm install recursive-readdir

Usage

var recursive = require ( "recursive-readdir" ); recursive( "some/path" , function ( err, files ) { console .log(files); });

It can also take a list of files to ignore.

var recursive = require ( "recursive-readdir" ); recursive( "some/path" , [ "foo.cs" , "*.html" ], function ( err, files ) { console .log(files); });

You can also pass functions which are called to determine whether or not to ignore a file:

var recursive = require ( "recursive-readdir" ); function ignoreFunc ( file, stats ) { return stats.isDirectory() && path.basename(file) == "test" ; } recursive( "some/path" , [ "foo.cs" , ignoreFunc], function ( err, files ) { console .log(files); });

Promises

You can omit the callback and return a promise instead.

var recursive = require ( "recursive-readdir" ); recursive( "some/path" ).then( function ( files ) { console .log( "files are" , files); }, function ( error ) { console .error( "something exploded" , error); } );

The ignore strings support Glob syntax via minimatch.