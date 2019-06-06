openbase logo
recursive-readdir

by Jamison Dance
2.2.2 (see all)

Node.js module to list all files in a directory or any subdirectories.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.1M

GitHub Stars

322

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

recursive-readdir

Build Status

Recursively list all files in a directory and its subdirectories. It does not list the directories themselves.

Because it uses fs.readdir, which calls readdir under the hood on OS X and Linux, the order of files inside directories is not guaranteed.

Installation

npm install recursive-readdir

Usage

var recursive = require("recursive-readdir");

recursive("some/path", function (err, files) {
  // `files` is an array of file paths
  console.log(files);
});

It can also take a list of files to ignore.

var recursive = require("recursive-readdir");

// ignore files named "foo.cs" or files that end in ".html".
recursive("some/path", ["foo.cs", "*.html"], function (err, files) {
  console.log(files);
});

You can also pass functions which are called to determine whether or not to ignore a file:

var recursive = require("recursive-readdir");

function ignoreFunc(file, stats) {
  // `file` is the path to the file, and `stats` is an `fs.Stats`
  // object returned from `fs.lstat()`.
  return stats.isDirectory() && path.basename(file) == "test";
}

// Ignore files named "foo.cs" and descendants of directories named test
recursive("some/path", ["foo.cs", ignoreFunc], function (err, files) {
  console.log(files);
});

Promises

You can omit the callback and return a promise instead.

var recursive = require("recursive-readdir");

recursive("some/path").then(
  function(files) {
    console.log("files are", files);
  },
  function(error) {
    console.error("something exploded", error);
  }
);

The ignore strings support Glob syntax via minimatch.

