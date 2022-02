Recursive Iterator

About

It iterates through a graph or a tree recursively.

Versions

for support ES5 see 2.x.x versions

Getting started

Quick overview (es6)

let iterator = new RecursiveIterator( root , [bypassMode = 0 ] , [ignoreCircular = false ] , [maxDeep = 100 ] ) let {value, done} = iterator.next() let {parent, node, key, path, deep} = value

Example (es6)

let root = { object : { number : 1 }, string : 'foo' } for ( let {node, path} of new RecursiveIterator(root)) { console .log(path.join( '.' ), node) }

Roadmap

Package managers

Bower

bower install recursive-iterator

NPM

npm install recursive-iterator

