This library can be used to get diff between two JS Objects/Arrays(or other primitive values). Diff are returned in the form of Array where each ARRAY item represents a change in the original Object/Array. A diff item can have following three properties:
path: An array representation of nested path
op: Can be any one of the following - add, update or delete
val: New value after change
const rdiff = require('recursive-diff');
const initialVal = {
a: {
b: 1,
c: 2,
d: [1]
}
}
const changedVal = {
a: {
b: 2,
d: [1, 2],
},
};
const diff = rdiff.getDiff(initialVal, changedVal);
/***
Diff of initialVal and changedVal is: [
{
"path": [
"a",
"b"
],
"op": "update",
"val": 2
},
{
"path": [
"a",
"c"
],
"op": "delete"
},
{
"path": [
"a",
"d",
1
],
"op": "add",
"val": 2
}
]
**/
const c = rdiff.applyDiff(initialVal, diff);
assert.deepEqual(c, changedVal);
getDiff(oldVal, newVal, keepOldVal?):
getDiff takes following parameters
oldVal (required): initial value, can be Array/Object or even primitive type such as number, boolean or string
newVal (required): changed value ( required ), can be Array/Object or even primitive type such as number, boolean or string
keepOldValueInDiff (optional): boolean parameter which if set to true, every diff value will have an additional property
oldValue which will denote the old value before mutation
applyDiff (oldVal, diff, visitorCallbackFn?)
applyDiff takes three arguments:
oldVal (required): original value,
diff (required): diff returned by
getDiff API
visitorCallbackFn (optional): This callback function is called at each depth level while applying the diff. It can be used to mark the mutation path with some meta properties eg:
{ isMutated: true }. For more details, please check the examples directory of this repo.
Install library using the command :
npm install recursive-diff
sample code is given below
const diff = require('recursive-diff');
const oldVal = {a:1};
const newVal = {a:2};
const delta = diff.getDiff(oldVal, newVal);
const ob3 = diff.applyDiff(oldVal, delta);
assert.deepEqual(ob3, newVal);
'dist/recursive-diff.min.js' can be directly injected into a HTML page using the URL
https://unpkg.com/recursive-diff@latest/dist/recursive-diff.min.js. Once it is included into the HTML file, diff API is accessible using
window.recursiveDiff. Example given below.
<script type="text" src="https://unpkg.com/recursive-diff@latest/dist/recursive-diff.min.js"/>
<script type="text/javascript">
const oldVal = { a: 1 };
const newVal = { a: 2 };
const delta = recursiveDiff.getDiff(oldVal, newVal);
const ob3 = recursiveDiff.applyDiff(oldVal, delta); //expect ob3 is deep equal to newVal
</script>
import { getDiff, applyDiff, rdiffResult } from 'recursive-diff';
const oldVal = [1, 2];
const newVal = [2, 3, 4];
const diff:rdiffResult[] = getDiff(oldVal, newVal);
console.log('diff', diff);
const final = applyDiff(oldVal, diff);
console.log('applydiff', final); // final should deep equal to newVal
Unit test can be run using the command
npm test. This repo has more than 99% code coverage.
You can find more examples in the example folder of this repo. Few of the examples are listed below.
/* eslint-disable no-param-reassign */
/* eslint-disable no-console */
import { getDiff, applyDiff } from '../dist/recursive-diff';
let [a, b, c, delta] = [];
// testing primitive data type
a = 3;
b = 10;
delta = getDiff(a, b);
console.log(delta);
// Output: [{path: [], op: 'update', val: 10}]
c = applyDiff(a, delta);
console.log(c); // Output: 10
// testing array
a = [1, 2];
b = [1, 30, 40];
delta = getDiff(a, b, true); // third parameter : keepOldValInDiff, see output below
console.log(delta);
/** *
Output:
[
{ path: [1], op: 'update', val: 30, oldVal: 2 },
{ path: [2], op: 'add', val: 40 },
]
* */
c = applyDiff(a, delta);
console.log(c); // Output: [1,30,40]
// testing objects
a = {
a: '10',
b: '20',
c: '30',
};
b = {
a: '10',
b: '40',
};
delta = getDiff(a, b);
console.log(delta);
/** * Output:
[
{ path: ['b'], op: 'update', val: 40 },
{ path: ['c'], op: 'delete', val: undefined },
]
* */
c = applyDiff(a, delta);
console.log(c); // Output: {a:'10', 'b':40}
// testing complex deep object
a = {
b: [1, 2, [3, 4]],
c: {
c1: 20,
c2: {
c21: 'hello',
},
c3: 'India',
},
};
b = {
b: [1, 2, [4]],
c: {
c1: 20,
c2: {
c21: 'hi',
c22: 'welcome',
},
c3: 'cosmic',
},
};
delta = getDiff(a, b);
console.log(delta);
/**
Output:
[
{ path: ['b', 2, 0], op: 'update', val: 4 },
{ path: ['b', 2, 1], op: 'delete', val: undefined },
{ path: ['c', 'c2', 'c21'], op: 'update', val: 'hi' },
{ path: ['c', 'c2', 'c22'], op: 'add', val: 'welcome' },
{ path: ['c', 'c3'], op: 'update', val: 'cosmic' },
]
* */
c = applyDiff(a, delta);
console.log(c);
/** *Output
{
b: [1,2,[4]],
c: {
c1 : 20,
c2 : {
c21: 'hi',
c22: 'welcome'
},
c3: 'cosmic'
}
}
* */