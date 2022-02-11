A JavaScript library (with TypeScript support) to find diff between two JS Objects/Array, support for complex nested JS Objects

This library can be used to get diff between two JS Objects/Arrays(or other primitive values). Diff are returned in the form of Array where each ARRAY item represents a change in the original Object/Array. A diff item can have following three properties:

path : An array representation of nested path

: An array representation of nested path op : Can be any one of the following - add, update or delete

: Can be any one of the following - add, update or delete val : New value after change

const rdiff = require('recursive-diff'); const initialVal = { a: { b: 1 , c: 2 , d: [1] } } const changedVal = { a: { b: 2 , d: [1, 2 ], }, }; const diff = rdiff.getDiff(initialVal, changedVal); /*** Diff of initialVal and changedVal is: [ { "path": [ "a" , "b" ], "op": "update" , "val": 2 }, { "path": [ "a" , "c" ], "op": "delete" }, { "path": [ "a" , "d" , 1 ], "op": "add" , "val": 2 } ] **/ const c = rdiff.applyDiff(initialVal, diff); assert.deepEqual(c, changedVal);

Api details

getDiff(oldVal, newVal, keepOldVal?) : getDiff takes following parameters oldVal (required) : initial value, can be Array/Object or even primitive type such as number, boolean or string newVal (required) : changed value ( required ), can be Array/Object or even primitive type such as number, boolean or string keepOldValueInDiff (optional) : boolean parameter which if set to true, every diff value will have an additional property oldValue which will denote the old value before mutation

applyDiff (oldVal, diff, visitorCallbackFn?) applyDiff takes three arguments: oldVal (required) : original value, diff (required) : diff returned by getDiff API visitorCallbackFn (optional) : This callback function is called at each depth level while applying the diff. It can be used to mark the mutation path with some meta properties eg: { isMutated: true } . For more details, please check the examples directory of this repo.



Using recursive diff library in Node

Install library using the command : npm install recursive-diff

sample code is given below const diff = require( 'recursive-diff' ); const oldVal = {a: 1 }; const newVal = {a: 2 }; const delta = diff.getDiff(oldVal, newVal); const ob3 = diff.applyDiff(oldVal, delta); assert .deepEqual(ob3, newVal);

Using recursive diff library in the Browser

'dist/recursive-diff.min.js' can be directly injected into a HTML page using the URL https://unpkg.com/recursive-diff@latest/dist/recursive-diff.min.js . Once it is included into the HTML file, diff API is accessible using window.recursiveDiff . Example given below.

< script type = "text" src = "https://unpkg.com/recursive-diff@latest/dist/recursive-diff.min.js" /> < script type = "text/javascript" > const oldVal = { a: 1 }; const newVal = { a: 2 }; const delta = recursiveDiff.getDiff(oldVal, newVal); const ob3 = recursiveDiff.applyDiff(oldVal, delta); </ script >

Using recursive diff library in TypeScript

import { getDiff, applyDiff, rdiffResult } from 'recursive-diff' ; const oldVal = [ 1 , 2 ]; const newVal = [ 2 , 3 , 4 ]; const diff:rdiffResult[] = getDiff(oldVal, newVal); console .log( 'diff' , diff); const final = applyDiff(oldVal, diff); console .log( 'applydiff' , final);

Tests

Unit test can be run using the command npm test . This repo has more than 99% code coverage.

Examples

You can find more examples in the example folder of this repo. Few of the examples are listed below.