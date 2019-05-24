This is a fork of original
node-recurly library by Rob Righter for the recurly recurring billing service.
This library is intended to follow very closely the recurly documentation found at: Recurly Docs
npm install recurly-js --save
Add a config file to your project that has contents similar to:
module.exports = {
API_KEY: 'secret',
SUBDOMAIN: '[your_account]',
ENVIRONMENT: 'sandbox',
DEBUG: false,
API_VERSION: 2.7 // optional
};
var Recurly = require('recurly-js');
var recurly = new Recurly(require('./config'));
recurly.accounts.get('account_code_123', function (errResponse, response) {
})
var Recurly = require('recurly-js/promise');
var recurly = new Recurly(require('./config'));
recurly.accounts.get('account_code_123')
.then(function (response) {})
.catch(function (errorResponse) {})
For convenience the original callback version of every method is available with Callback suffix
var callback = function () {};
var filter = {
state: 'active'
};
recurly.subscriptions.listByAccountCallback('account_code_123', callback, filter)
recurly.accounts.list(callback, filter)
recurly.accounts.create(details, callback)
recurly.accounts.update(accountcode, details, callback)
recurly.accounts.get(accountcode, callback)
recurly.accounts.close(accountcode, callback)
recurly.accounts.reopen(accountcode, callback)
recurly.accounts.notes(accountcode, callback)
recurly.billingInfo.update(accountcode, details, callback)
recurly.billingInfo.get(accountcode, callback)
recurly.billingInfo.remove(accountcode, callback)
http://docs.recurly.com/api/adjustments
recurly.adjustments.list(accountcode, callback) recurly.adjustments.get(uuid, callback) recurly.adjustments.create(accountcode, details, callback) recurly.adjustments.remove(uuid, callback)
recurly.coupons.list(callback, filter)
recurly.coupons.get(couponcode, callback)
recurly.coupons.create(details, callback)
recurly.coupons.deactivate(couponcode, callback)
recurly.couponRedemption.redeem(couponcode, details, callback)
recurly.couponRedemption.get(accountcode, callback)
recurly.couponRedemption.remove(accountcode, callback)
recurly.couponRedemption.getByInvoice(invoicenumber, callback) // Deprecated
recurly.couponRedemption.getAllByInvoice(invoicenumber, callback)
recurly.invoices.list(callback, filter)
recurly.invoices.listByAccount(accountcode, callback, filter)
recurly.invoices.get(invoicenumber, callback)
recurly.invoices.create(accountcode, details, callback)
recurly.invoices.preview(accountcode, callback)
recurly.invoices.refundLineItems(invoicenumber, details, callback)
recurly.invoices.refundOpenAmount(invoicenumber, details, callback)
recurly.invoices.markSuccessful(invoicenumber, callback)
recurly.invoices.markFailed(invoicenumber, callback)
recurly.invoices.enterOfflinePayment(invoicenumber, details, callback)
Special pdf method - callback will contain a pdf document as
Buffer
You should send the buffer to the client with content type of
application/pdf
recurly.invoices.retrievePdf(invoicenumber, details, callback)
recurly.subscriptions.list(callback, filter)
recurly.subscriptions.listByAccount(accountcode, callback, filter)
recurly.subscriptions.get(uuid, callback)
recurly.subscriptions.create(details, callback)
recurly.subscriptions.preview(details, callback)
recurly.subscriptions.update(uuid, details, callback)
recurly.subscriptions.updateNotes(uuid, details, callback)
recurly.subscriptions.updatePreview(uuid, details, callback)
recurly.subscriptions.cancel(uuid, callback)
recurly.subscriptions.reactivate(uuid, callback)
recurly.subscriptions.terminate(uuid, refundType, callback)
recurly.subscriptions.postpone(uuid, nextRenewalDate, callback)
recurly.plans.list(callback, filter)
recurly.plans.get(plancode, callback)
recurly.plans.create(details, callback)
recurly.plans.update(plancode, details, callback)
recurly.plans.remove(plancode, callback)
recurly.planAddons.list(plancode, callback, filter)
recurly.planAddons.get(plancode, addoncode, callback)
recurly.planAddons.create(plancode, details, callback)
recurly.planAddons.update(plancode, addoncode, details, callback)
recurly.planAddons.remove(plancode, addoncode, callback)
recurly.purchases.create(details, callback)
The purchase endpoint requires API version v2.6. Creating multiple subscriptions requires API v2.8, and some extra feature flags enabled. Contact Recurly support for more details.
recurly.transactions.list(callback, filter)
recurly.transactions.listByAccount(accountcode, callback, filter)
recurly.transactions.get(id, callback)
recurly.transactions.create(details, callback)
recurly.transactions.refund(id, callback, amount)
recurly.usageRecords.list(subscription_uuid, add_on_code, callback, filter)
recurly.usageRecords.lookup(subscription_uuid, add_on_code, usage_id, callback)
recurly.usageRecords.log(subscription_uuid, add_on_code, details, callback)
recurly.usageRecords.update(subscription_uuid, add_on_code, usage_id, details, callback)
recurly.usageRecords.delete(subscription_uuid, add_on_code, usage_id, callback)
var options = {
url: '/v2/accounts/' + account_code + '/invoices',
method: 'POST',
headers: {
"My-Custom_header": "Value"
},
bodyRoot: 'invoice', // xml root element
body: {} // content to convert to xml using js2xmlparser
};
recurly.api(options, callback)
Thodoris Greasidis
Umayr Shahid