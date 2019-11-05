openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rj

recorder-js

by Isaac Snow
1.0.7 (see all)

A collection of tools to create your own in browser recording studio.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

I am no longer working on the project that required this set of tools. I am happy to accept pull requests but won't be actively developing new features or fixing any bugs. recorder-js was just slightly modernizing an existing library and the rest of this project is just a simple react component. Feel free to fork, copy and modify this. Hopefully it helps or is at least a good jumping off point for something better!

Studio.js

A collection of tools to create your own in browser recording studio.

  • recorder-js Record and download audio as .wav files.
  • react-wave-stream A react component that displays the frequency data you receive from an audio stream.

Check out the example using these.

$ cd examples/reactjs
$ yarn
$ yarn start

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial