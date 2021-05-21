Cache optimised for record like things like
host:port or
domain.names.
npm install record-cache
var recordCache = require('record-cache')
var cache = recordCache({
maxSize: 1000 // store ~1000 values at max
maxAge: 1000 // gc values older than ~1000ms
})
cache.add('hello', '127.0.0.1')
cache.add('hello', '127.0.1.1')
cache.add('hello', '127.0.0.2')
console.log(cache.get('hello', 2)) // prints two of the above
// wait 2s
setTimeout(function () {
console.log(cache.get('hello', 2)) // prints []
}, 2000)
var cache = recordCache([options])
Create a new record cache.
Options include:
{
maxSize: 1000, // approximate max size
maxAge: 1000, // approximate max age in ms
onStale: false // function called when evicting stale records
}
In the worst case the cache will be
2 * maxSize large, and
if
maxAge is used old values are gc'ed every
0.66 * maxAge - 1.33 * maxAge with an optional callback to the
onStale function upon record eviction.
This is to greatly simplify the data structures and also gives us a pretty decent perf boost compared to other cache modules out there.
cache.add(recordName, value)
Push a new value to the record set.
value should be serialisable.
cache.remove(recordName, value)
Remove a value from the record set.
value should be a previously added value.
var list = cache.get(recordName, [maxCount])
Get a list of values from the record set. The list will be randomised.
Specify
maxCount to only get this many values at max.
cache.size
Get the actual size of the cache.
cache.clear()
Clear all values from the cache.
cache.destroy()
Completely destroy the cache. Needed if you are using the
maxAge option to
cancel the gc timer.
MIT