A small JavaScript library that decorates the WebSocket API to provide a WebSocket connection that will automatically reconnect if the connection is dropped.
It is API compatible, so when you have:
var ws = new WebSocket('ws://....');
you can replace with:
var ws = new ReconnectingWebSocket('ws://....');
Minified library with gzip compression is less than 600 bytes.
With the standard
WebSocket API, the events you receive from the WebSocket instance are typically:
onopen
onmessage
onmessage
onmessage
onclose // At this point the WebSocket instance is dead.
With a
ReconnectingWebSocket, after an
onclose event is called it will automatically attempt to reconnect. In addition, a connection is attempted repeatedly (with a small pause) until it succeeds. So the events you receive may look something more like:
onopen
onmessage
onmessage
onmessage
onclose
// ReconnectingWebSocket attempts to reconnect
onopen
onmessage
onmessage
onmessage
onclose
// ReconnectingWebSocket attempts to reconnect
onopen
onmessage
onmessage
onmessage
onclose
This is all handled automatically for you by the library.
var socket = new ReconnectingWebSocket(url, protocols, options);
url
protocols
options
Options can either be passed as the 3rd parameter upon instantiation or set directly on the object after instantiation:
var socket = new ReconnectingWebSocket(url, null, {debug: true, reconnectInterval: 3000});
or
var socket = new ReconnectingWebSocket(url);
socket.debug = true;
socket.timeoutInterval = 5400;
debug
console.debug().
true or
false
false
automaticOpen
true or
false
true
reconnectInterval
integer
1000
maxReconnectInterval
integer
30000
####
reconnectDecay
integer or
float
1.5
timeoutInterval
integer
2000
maxReconnectAttempts
integer or
null.
null
binaryType
'blob' or
'arraybuffer'.
'blob'
ws.open()
ws.close(code, reason)
code is optional the closing code (default value 1000). https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc6455#section-7.4.1
reason is the optional reason that the socket is being closed. https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc6455#section-7.1.6
ws.refresh()
ws.send(data)
Like this? Check out websocketd for the simplest way to create WebSocket backends from any programming language.