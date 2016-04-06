ReconnectingWebSocket

A small JavaScript library that decorates the WebSocket API to provide a WebSocket connection that will automatically reconnect if the connection is dropped.

It is API compatible, so when you have:

var ws = new WebSocket( 'ws://....' );

you can replace with:

var ws = new ReconnectingWebSocket( 'ws://....' );

Minified library with gzip compression is less than 600 bytes.

How reconnections occur

With the standard WebSocket API, the events you receive from the WebSocket instance are typically:

onopen onmessage onmessage onmessage onclose

With a ReconnectingWebSocket , after an onclose event is called it will automatically attempt to reconnect. In addition, a connection is attempted repeatedly (with a small pause) until it succeeds. So the events you receive may look something more like:

onopen onmessage onmessage onmessage onclose onopen onmessage onmessage onmessage onclose onopen onmessage onmessage onmessage onclose

This is all handled automatically for you by the library.

Parameters

var socket = new ReconnectingWebSocket(url, protocols, options);

url

The URL you are connecting to.

https://html.spec.whatwg.org/multipage/comms.html#network

protocols

Optional string or array of protocols per the WebSocket spec.

https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc6455

options

Options (see below)

Options

Options can either be passed as the 3rd parameter upon instantiation or set directly on the object after instantiation:

var socket = new ReconnectingWebSocket(url, null , { debug : true , reconnectInterval : 3000 });

or

var socket = new ReconnectingWebSocket(url); socket.debug = true ; socket.timeoutInterval = 5400 ;

debug

Whether this instance should log debug messages or not. Debug messages are printed to console.debug() .

. Accepts true or false

or Default value: false

automaticOpen

Whether or not the websocket should attempt to connect immediately upon instantiation. The socket can be manually opened or closed at any time using ws.open() and ws.close().

Accepts true or false

or Default value: true

reconnectInterval

The number of milliseconds to delay before attempting to reconnect.

Accepts integer

Default: 1000

maxReconnectInterval

The maximum number of milliseconds to delay a reconnection attempt.

Accepts integer

Default: 30000

#### reconnectDecay

The rate of increase of the reconnect delay. Allows reconnect attempts to back off when problems persist.

Accepts integer or float

or Default: 1.5

timeoutInterval

The maximum time in milliseconds to wait for a connection to succeed before closing and retrying.

Accepts integer

Default: 2000

maxReconnectAttempts

The maximum number of reconnection attempts that will be made before giving up. If null, reconnection attempts will be continue to be made forever.

Accepts integer or null .

or . Default: null

binaryType

The binary type is required by some applications.

Accepts strings 'blob' or 'arraybuffer' .

or . Default: 'blob'

Methods

Open the Reconnecting Websocket

Closes the WebSocket connection or connection attempt, if any. If the connection is already CLOSED, this method does nothing.

code is optional the closing code (default value 1000). https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc6455#section-7.4.1

is optional the closing code (default value 1000). https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc6455#section-7.4.1 reason is the optional reason that the socket is being closed. https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc6455#section-7.1.6

Refresh the connection if still open (close and then re-open it).

Transmits data to the server over the WebSocket connection.

Accepts @param data a text string, ArrayBuffer or Blob

