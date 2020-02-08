WebSocket that will automatically reconnect if the connection is closed.
npm install --save reconnecting-websocket
So this documentation should be valid: MDN WebSocket API.
Ping me if you find any problems. Or, even better, write a test for your case and make a pull request :)
import ReconnectingWebSocket from 'reconnecting-websocket';
const rws = new ReconnectingWebSocket('ws://my.site.com');
rws.addEventListener('open', () => {
rws.send('hello!');
});
The
url parameter will be resolved before connecting, possible types:
string
() => string
() => Promise<string>
import ReconnectingWebSocket from 'reconnecting-websocket';
const urls = ['ws://my.site.com', 'ws://your.site.com', 'ws://their.site.com'];
let urlIndex = 0;
// round robin url provider
const urlProvider = () => urls[urlIndex++ % urls.length];
const rws = new ReconnectingWebSocket(urlProvider);
import ReconnectingWebSocket from 'reconnecting-websocket';
// async url provider
const urlProvider = async () => {
const token = await getSessionToken();
return `wss://my.site.com/${token}`;
};
const rws = new ReconnectingWebSocket(urlProvider);
import ReconnectingWebSocket from 'reconnecting-websocket';
import WS from 'ws';
const options = {
WebSocket: WS, // custom WebSocket constructor
connectionTimeout: 1000,
maxRetries: 10,
};
const rws = new ReconnectingWebSocket('ws://my.site.com', [], options);
type Options = {
WebSocket?: any; // WebSocket constructor, if none provided, defaults to global WebSocket
maxReconnectionDelay?: number; // max delay in ms between reconnections
minReconnectionDelay?: number; // min delay in ms between reconnections
reconnectionDelayGrowFactor?: number; // how fast the reconnection delay grows
minUptime?: number; // min time in ms to consider connection as stable
connectionTimeout?: number; // retry connect if not connected after this time, in ms
maxRetries?: number; // maximum number of retries
maxEnqueuedMessages?: number; // maximum number of messages to buffer until reconnection
startClosed?: boolean; // start websocket in CLOSED state, call `.reconnect()` to connect
debug?: boolean; // enables debug output
};
WebSocket: undefined,
maxReconnectionDelay: 10000,
minReconnectionDelay: 1000 + Math.random() * 4000,
reconnectionDelayGrowFactor: 1.3,
minUptime: 5000,
connectionTimeout: 4000,
maxRetries: Infinity,
maxEnqueuedMessages: Infinity,
startClosed: false,
debug: false,
constructor(url: UrlProvider, protocols?: string | string[], options?: Options)
close(code?: number, reason?: string)
reconnect(code?: number, reason?: string)
send(data: string | ArrayBuffer | Blob | ArrayBufferView)
addEventListener(type: 'open' | 'close' | 'message' | 'error', listener: EventListener)
removeEventListener(type: 'open' | 'close' | 'message' | 'error', listener: EventListener)
binaryType: string;
bufferedAmount: number;
extensions: string;
onclose: EventListener;
onerror: EventListener;
onmessage: EventListener;
onopen: EventListener;
protocol: string;
readyState: number;
url: string;
retryCount: number;
CONNECTING 0 The connection is not yet open.
OPEN 1 The connection is open and ready to communicate.
CLOSING 2 The connection is in the process of closing.
CLOSED 3 The connection is closed or couldn't be opened.
MIT
Working with websockets in frontend is a painful process and this project has simplified it for me. I was developing a react application which connects to a websocket and the main issue I faced was the socket getting disconnected after some time and this library solved that problem for me. The package has never caused and issue for me and the app is working good in production. There are only a very few libraries available for websocket and this one is a good one. It is easy to use and have a good documentation on their github readme. The project has a good amount of downloads but I think it is not maintained.