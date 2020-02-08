Reconnecting WebSocket

WebSocket that will automatically reconnect if the connection is closed.

Features

WebSocket API compatible (same interface, Level0 and Level2 event model)

Fully configurable

Multi-platform (Web, ServiceWorkers, Node.js, React Native)

Dependency free (does not depend on Window, DOM or any EventEmitter library)

Handle connection timeouts

Allows changing server URL between reconnections

Buffering. Will send accumulated messages on open

Multiple builds available (see dist folder)

Debug mode

Install

npm install --save reconnecting-websocket

Usage

Compatible with WebSocket Browser API

So this documentation should be valid: MDN WebSocket API.

Ping me if you find any problems. Or, even better, write a test for your case and make a pull request :)

Simple usage

import ReconnectingWebSocket from 'reconnecting-websocket' ; const rws = new ReconnectingWebSocket( 'ws://my.site.com' ); rws.addEventListener( 'open' , () => { rws.send( 'hello!' ); });

The url parameter will be resolved before connecting, possible types:

string

() => string

() => Promise<string>

import ReconnectingWebSocket from 'reconnecting-websocket' ; const urls = [ 'ws://my.site.com' , 'ws://your.site.com' , 'ws://their.site.com' ]; let urlIndex = 0 ; const urlProvider = () => urls[urlIndex++ % urls.length]; const rws = new ReconnectingWebSocket(urlProvider);

import ReconnectingWebSocket from 'reconnecting-websocket' ; const urlProvider = async () => { const token = await getSessionToken(); return `wss://my.site.com/ ${token} ` ; }; const rws = new ReconnectingWebSocket(urlProvider);

Options

Sample with custom options

import ReconnectingWebSocket from 'reconnecting-websocket' ; import WS from 'ws' ; const options = { WebSocket : WS, connectionTimeout : 1000 , maxRetries : 10 , }; const rws = new ReconnectingWebSocket( 'ws://my.site.com' , [], options);

Available options

type Options = { WebSocket?: any ; maxReconnectionDelay?: number ; minReconnectionDelay?: number ; reconnectionDelayGrowFactor?: number ; minUptime?: number ; connectionTimeout?: number ; maxRetries?: number ; maxEnqueuedMessages?: number ; startClosed?: boolean ; debug?: boolean ; };

Default values

WebSocket: undefined , maxReconnectionDelay : 10000 , minReconnectionDelay : 1000 + Math .random() * 4000 , reconnectionDelayGrowFactor : 1.3 , minUptime : 5000 , connectionTimeout : 4000 , maxRetries : Infinity , maxEnqueuedMessages : Infinity , startClosed : false , debug : false ,

API

Methods

constructor ( url: UrlProvider, protocols?: string | string [], options?: Options ) close( code?: number , reason?: string ) reconnect( code?: number , reason?: string ) send( data: string | ArrayBuffer | Blob | ArrayBufferView ) addEventListener( type : 'open' | 'close' | 'message' | 'error', listener: EventListener ) removeEventListener( type : 'open' | 'close' | 'message' | 'error', listener: EventListener )

Attributes

More info

binaryType: string ; bufferedAmount: number ; extensions: string ; onclose: EventListener; onerror: EventListener; onmessage: EventListener; onopen: EventListener; protocol: string ; readyState: number ; url: string ; retryCount: number ;

Constants

CONNECTING 0 The connection is not yet open. OPEN 1 The connection is open and ready to communicate. CLOSING 2 The connection is in the process of closing. CLOSED 3 The connection is closed or couldn't be opened.

Contributing

Read here

License

MIT