Generic stream reconnection module.

Usage

Create a reconnect instance that keeps reconnecting over tcp:

var inject = require ( 'reconnect-core' ); var net = require ( 'net' ); var reconnect = inject( function ( ) { return net.connect.apply( null , arguments ); }); var re = reconnect({ initialDelay : 1e3 , maxDelay : 30e3 , strategy : 'fibonacci' , failAfter : Infinity , randomisationFactor : 0 , immediate : false }, function ( stream ) { }) .on( 'connect' , function ( con ) { }) .on( 'reconnect' , function ( n, delay ) { }) .on( 'disconnect' , function ( err ) { }) .on( 'error' , function ( err ) { }) .connect(port) re.disconnect(); re.reconnect = false ; re.reset();

Strategies

reconnect utilises the backoff library to control backoff behaviour. There are 2 options for choosing a strategy for your reconnect instance, pass one of the following to the strategy key when creating your instance:

Pass the string "fibonacci" or "exponential" to utilise these built-in backoff strategies, options passed to your reconnect instance will also be passed to these strategies.

Pass a Backoff instance, this allows you to customise your backoff strategy by implementing a Backoff Strategy.

An example using a custom strategy:

var inject = require ( 'reconnect-core' ); var backoff = require ( 'backoff' ); var net = require ( 'net' ); var reconnect = inject( function ( ) { return net.connect.apply( null , arguments ); }); var myStrategy = { next : function ( ) { return 10e3 ; }, reset : function ( ) { } } var re = reconnect({ strategy : new backoff.Backoff(myStrategy), failAfter : Infinity , immediate : false }, function ( stream ) { })

Installation

With npm do:

npm install reconnect-core

Kudos

This has been refactored out of dominictarr's reconnect module.

