Generic stream reconnection module.
Create a
reconnect instance that keeps reconnecting over tcp:
var inject = require('reconnect-core');
var net = require('net');
// build you own reconnect module
var reconnect = inject(function () {
// arguments are what you passed to .connect
// this is the reconnect instance
return net.connect.apply(null, arguments);
});
var re = reconnect({
// all options are optional
initialDelay: 1e3,
maxDelay: 30e3,
strategy: 'fibonacci', // available: fibonacci, exponential, or a custom backoff instance (see below)
failAfter: Infinity,
randomisationFactor: 0,
immediate: false
}, function (stream) {
// stream = the stream you should consume
})
.on('connect', function (con) {
// con = underlying connection
})
.on('reconnect', function (n, delay) {
// n = current number of reconnect
// delay = delay used before reconnect
})
.on('disconnect', function (err) {
// err = possible error
})
.on('error', function (err) {
// never forget
})
.connect(port)
// disconnect
re.disconnect();
// ...or prevent reconnecting
re.reconnect = false;
// reset the internal backoff timer
re.reset();
reconnect utilises the backoff library to control backoff behaviour.
There are 2 options for choosing a strategy for your reconnect instance, pass one of the following to the
strategy key when creating your instance:
An example using a custom strategy:
var inject = require('reconnect-core');
var backoff = require('backoff');
var net = require('net');
// build you own reconnect module
var reconnect = inject(function () {
// arguments are what you passed to .connect
// this is the reconnect instance
return net.connect.apply(null, arguments);
});
// Reconnect every 10 seconds
var myStrategy = {
next: function() { return 10e3; },
reset: function() { }
}
var re = reconnect({
strategy: new backoff.Backoff(myStrategy),
failAfter: Infinity,
immediate: false
}, function (stream) {
// stream = the stream you should consume
})
With npm do:
npm install reconnect-core
This has been refactored out of dominictarr's reconnect module.
(MIT)
Copyright (c) 2013 Julian Gruber <julian@juliangruber.com>
