❔ reconlx
A simple api to configure and enhance the ways on coding your discord bot. Compatible with discord.js v13.
🛠 Usages (Click on it for more info on how to use it)
- Giveaways - Easy giveaway system with mongodb as the database
- reconDB - Storing data into mongodb with easy functions (
.get,
.set,
.delete,
.push), data are cached for faster response times.
- ModMail - Easy way to setup a modmail with awesome customisations
- starboard - A starboard system which doesn't fetch 100 messages everytime someone reacts lmfao
- pagination - Easy and flexible way to paginate embeds with buttons!
- generateTranscript - Easily generate a discord like transcript with an array of messages
- chatBot - An easy chatbot without api key
more features coming soon!
ps: if you are looking for the old features, use
npm i reconlx@version1 instead!