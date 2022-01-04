openbase logo
reconlx

by Lim Xuan
Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

❔ reconlx

A simple api to configure and enhance the ways on coding your discord bot. Compatible with discord.js v13.

Discord Banner 4

NPM info

🛠 Usages (Click on it for more info on how to use it)

  • Giveaways - Easy giveaway system with mongodb as the database
  • reconDB - Storing data into mongodb with easy functions (.get, .set, .delete, .push), data are cached for faster response times.
  • ModMail - Easy way to setup a modmail with awesome customisations
  • starboard - A starboard system which doesn't fetch 100 messages everytime someone reacts lmfao
  • pagination - Easy and flexible way to paginate embeds with buttons!
  • generateTranscript - Easily generate a discord like transcript with an array of messages
  • chatBot - An easy chatbot without api key

more features coming soon!

ps: if you are looking for the old features, use npm i reconlx@version1 instead!

