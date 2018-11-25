Recompact is a set of React higher-order components for reactive programming. It's a drop-in replacement of Recompose with several enhancements.
React has introduced React hooks: a new way to manage state and lifecycle in React. It solves most of use case that recompact was trying to solve. That's why recompact is now deprecated and not actively maintained. The project will remain published on npm but it does not accept new issues and it won't evolve any more. If you use it, you are encouraged to migrate to hooks, if you don't use it yet, then do not install it. If you really like it, feel free to fork it!
To install the stable version:
yarn add recompact
and to use it in your code:
import recompact from 'recompact'
The best way to reduce build size is to use babel-plugin-lodash. It can be used with other libraries than lodash, just like this:
.babelrc
{
"plugins": [
["lodash", { "id": "recompact" }],
]
}
Transforms
import recompact from 'recompact'
import { pure, withProps } from 'recompact'
const enhance = recompact.compose(
withProps({ className: 'beautiful' }),
pure,
)
roughly to
import _compose from 'recompact/compose'
import _pure from 'recompact/pure'
import _withProps from 'recompact/withProps'
const enhance = _compose(
_withProps({ className: 'beautiful' }),
_pure,
)
Since tree shaking isn't ready yet to reduce build size efficiently, it is not supported in recompact.
Recompact is a drop-in replacement* for Recompose with better performance.
* Except for the callback of
withState's state updater.
You may have noticed the "compact" keyword in "Recompact". It's the main differences between Recompose and Recompact. Recompact compacts all higher-order components into a single one. It results in a flatter React tree. A flatter React tree has several advantages: performance improvement, better debugging (especially in React Developer Tools) and easier testing.
Let's take two components using composition, one using recompose and one using recompact.
The two components are similar, but if you take a look at the React component tree (using React Developer Tool), you can see that the component using recompact is flat:
Recompact also features higher-order components that are not included in Recompose:
And some very specific higher-order components that give you a lot of power:
To learn more about how to use
connectObs and
withObs inside your project, please refer to this complete guide about
connectObs and
withObs.
MIT