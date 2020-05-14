openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

recombine-protractor

by angular
1.8.1 (see all)

E2E test framework for Angular apps

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

8.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

317

Package

Dependencies

15

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Protractor Build Status CircleCI Status Join the chat at https://gitter.im/angular/protractor

Protractor is an end-to-end test framework for Angular and AngularJS applications. Protractor is a Node.js program built on top of WebDriverJS. Protractor runs tests against your application running in a real browser, interacting with it as a user would.

Compatibility

Protractor 5 is compatible with nodejs v6 and newer.

Protractor works with AngularJS versions greater than 1.0.6/1.1.4, and is compatible with Angular applications. Note that for Angular apps, the binding and model locators are not supported. We recommend using by.css.

Getting Started

See the Protractor Website for most documentation.

To get set up and running quickly:

Once you are familiar with the tutorial, you’re ready to move on. To modify your environment, see the Protractor Setup docs. To start writing tests, see the Protractor Tests docs.

To better understand how Protractor works with the Selenium WebDriver and Selenium Server see the reference materials.

Getting Help

Check the Protractor FAQ and read through the Top 20 questions on StackOverflow.

Please ask usage and debugging questions on StackOverflow (use the "protractor" tag), the Gitter chat room, or in the Angular discussion group. (Please do not ask support questions here on Github.)

For Contributors

See DEVELOPER.md

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial