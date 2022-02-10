Debugger for Recoil Applications

Korean README 한국어

About

Recoilize is a Chrome Dev Tool meant for debugging applications built with the experimental Recoil.js state management library.

The tool records Recoil state and allows users to easily debug their applications with features such as: time travel to previous states, visualization of the component graph and display of the atom selector network.

Download Recoilize from the Chrome Store

Visit the Recoilize landing page to demo

** STILL IN BETA **

Please note that Recoilize is in BETA. We will continue to make improvements and implement fixes but if you find any issues, please dont hesitate to report them in the issues tab or submit a PR and we'll happily take a look.

Installation

Install Recoilize Module

npm install recoilize

IMPORTANT

Import RecoilizeDebugger from the Recoilize module

import RecoilizeDebugger from 'recoilize' ;

Integrate RecoilizeDebugger as a React component within the recoil root:

import RecoilizeDebugger from 'recoilize' ; import RecoilRoot from 'recoil' ; ReactDOM.render( < RecoilRoot > < RecoilizeDebugger /> < App /> </ RecoilRoot > , document .getElementById( 'root' ), );

Please note, Recoilize assumes that the HTML element used to inject your React application has an ID of 'root'. If it does not the HTML element must be passed in as an attribute called 'root' to the RecoilizeDebugger component

import RecoilizeDebugger from 'recoilize' ; import RecoilRoot from 'recoil' ; const app = document .getElementById( 'app' ); ReactDOM.render( < RecoilRoot > < RecoilizeDebugger root = {app} /> < App /> </ RecoilRoot > , app, );

In order to integrate Next.js applications with RecoilizeDebugger, follow the example below.

import dynamic from 'next/dynamic' ; import { useEffect, useState } from 'react' ; import { RecoilRoot } from 'recoil' ; function MyApp ( { Component, pageProps } ) { const [root, setRoot] = useState( null ) const RecoilizeDebugger = dynamic( () => { return import ( 'recoilize' ); }, { ssr : false } ); useEffect( () => { if ( typeof window .document !== 'undefined' ) { setRoot( document .getElementById( '__next' )); } }, [root]); return ( <> <RecoilRoot> <RecoilizeDebugger root = {root}/> <Component {...pageProps} /> </RecoilRoot> </> ); } export default MyApp;

Open your application on the Chrome Browser and start debugging with Recoilize!

(Only supported with React applications using Recoil as state management)

New Features for Version 3.0.0

Support for Recoil 0.1.3

Recoilize now supports the most recent update to the Recoil library and is backwards compatible with older versions of Recoil.

Time Travel with ease

If you had used Recoilize before, you would have noticed an annoying bug that sometimes breaks the app and won’t allow you to be productive. With the new version of Recoilize, that issue is forever gone. Users can now use the tool with confidence and worry-free.

The main mission of Recoilize 3.0 is to make it more user-friendly, so you will enjoy our brand new time travel feature — the time travel slider! Why click and scroll through snapshots when you can do it with a slider and some buttons, right?

Customizable Component Graph

This is one of the coolest updates of Recoilize 3.0. We understand that different users have different ways of thinking and visualizing, and for that reason, the component tree now is fully customizable. You can expand or collapse the components, choose vertical or horizontal displays or adjust the spacing between elements.

Better User Experience with Atom Network

The atom network is one of the key features that differentiate Recoil.js from other alternative state management libraries. However, the atom network will grow bigger together with the app. At some points, it will be unmanageable and hard to keep track of all of the atoms. To make this easier and pain-free, the new Atom Network will allow you to freely move and arrange them anywhere you want.

Snapshot Comparison

We understand that developers always develop an app with an optimization philosophy in mind. Component rendering time can be difficult to measure for two reasons. First, your computer and your web browser are not the same as mine, so the run-time can be vastly different. Second, it’s really hard to keep track of a long series of snapshots. You definitely don’t want to waste all of your time calculating the rendering time by hand.

With the new Recoilize, users can now save a series of state snapshots and use it later to analyze/compare with the current series.

Features

Support for Concurrent Mode

If a Suspense component was used as a placeholder during component renderings, those suspense components will display with a red border in the expanded component graph. This indicates that a component was suspended during the render of the selected snapshot.

Performance Metrics

In 'Metrics' tab, two graphs display component render times.

The flame graph displays the time a component took to render itself, and all of its child components. The bar graph displays the individual render times of each component.

Throttle

In the settings tab, users are able to set throttle (in milliseconds) for large scale applications or any applications that changes state rapidly. The default is set at 70ms.

State Persistence

Recoilize allows the users to persist their application's state through a refresh or reload. At this time, the user is able to view the previous states in the dev tool, but cannot time travel to the states before refresh.

Additional Features

legend to see relationship between component graph and state

toggle to view raw component graph

filter atom/selector network relationship

filter snapshots by atom/selector keys

