recoil-react-native

by facebookexperimental
0.0.8-patch1 (see all)

Recoil is an experimental state management library for React apps. It provides several capabilities that are difficult to achieve with React alone, while being compatible with the newest features of React.

Readme

Recoil

Recoil is an experimental set of utilities for state management with React.

Please see the website: https://recoiljs.org

Installation

The Recoil package lives in npm. To install the latest stable version, run the following command:

npm install recoil

Or if you're using yarn:

yarn add recoil

Or if you're using bower:

bower install --save recoil

Contributing

Development of Recoil happens in the open on GitHub, and we are grateful to the community for contributing bugfixes and improvements. Read below to learn how you can take part in improving Recoil.

License

Recoil is MIT licensed.

