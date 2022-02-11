Recoil is an experimental set of utilities for state management with React.
Please see the website: https://recoiljs.org
The Recoil package lives in npm. To install the latest stable version, run the following command:
npm install recoil
Or if you're using yarn:
yarn add recoil
Or if you're using bower:
bower install --save recoil
Development of Recoil happens in the open on GitHub, and we are grateful to the community for contributing bugfixes and improvements. Read below to learn how you can take part in improving Recoil.
Recoil is MIT licensed.