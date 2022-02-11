Recoil is an experimental set of utilities for state management with React.
Please see the website: https://recoiljs.org
The Recoil package lives in npm. To install the latest stable version, run the following command:
npm install recoil
Or if you're using yarn:
yarn add recoil
Or if you're using bower:
bower install --save recoil
Development of Recoil happens in the open on GitHub, and we are grateful to the community for contributing bugfixes and improvements. Read below to learn how you can take part in improving Recoil.
Recoil is MIT licensed.
"I Have used this on some of my projectsand I’ve decided to replace Redux which is quite frustrating to use in small projects due to its templates required with Recoil. Since,There is no boilerplate code required as compared to other state management libraries which makes it very easier to setup in any project. It is in the begineer stage, so I’ll not recommend using it in a well functioning product. "
It is the newest state management library which is very much easy to use when compared to redux. I have been using it from last year as a replacement for redux. So far it is good but when comes to production it is still not stable. The project itself has raised a traction now as it is backed by facebook now.
I have came across this library very recently and found it very amazing as compared to other libraries which are supposed to serve the same purpose such as redux. It is supported by facebook and so far i have very good experience using this package.
It is state management library for React. It seems very promising and offers all the features that existing state management libraries do. I have to admit that I got amazed with the efficiency, the simplicity and the flexibility it offers. I will not recommend this in your production deployment yet, as it’s currently evolving and it’s unstable. But if you want to know the workings of this you can happily use this in your minor projects. Until then try it out and check the community to be updated with the new releases because in the future it will replace Redux.
Even though it’s on beta I feel like it’s close to a stable release hence I am using it on two apps which are in production. Some of the APIs are still not stable though but the library itself seems promising. This avoids a lot of pitfalls with traditional state management systems and requires no boilerplate whatsoever. Interaction of state atoms using hooks is one of the cool perks of recoil. Setters and Getters are easy to use with hooks. It can be used to cover advanced use cases as well. Documentation can be improved a little bit.