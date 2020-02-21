recli - RethinkDB CLI query tool and REPL

recli is a command-line query tool and REPL for RethinkDB, with lots of options to control its output. It supports regular JavaScript syntax and CoffeeScript syntax.

Installation

Install recli using npm:

sudo npm install -g recli

This will give you a global recli command. If you prefer or need to install it locally, just drop the "sudo" and "-g". In that case, you can invoke it like so:

node ./node_modules/recli

or

./node_modules/recli/bin/recli .js

You can of course create an alias to be able to type "recli", as if you had recli installed globally, just put something like this in your ~/.bash_profile or equivalent:

alias recli= 'YOURDIR/node_modules/recli/bin/recli.js'

Usage

recli can either take a ReQL expression as an argument or be used as a REPL, which lets you type in ReQL expressions in a special shell and see the results immediately.

Here’s how you would use it from the command line:

$ recli 'r.table( "bikes" )' ... ( JSON output) ... $ recli 'r.table( "bikes" ). get ( "123" ).update({foo: "bar" })' ... ( JSON output) ...

If you don’t supply a ReQL expression on the command-line, recli will start a REPL for ReQL queries, like so:

recli r.table( "bikes" ) ... (JSON output) ... r.table( "bikes" ).get( "123" ).update({foo: "bar" }) ... (JSON output) ...

Note that results from queries that return a cursor are automatically converted to arrays and printed as JSON documents.

Output

The default output from recli is a color-coded and pretty-formatted RethinkDB query result. It uses node’s util.inspect method, which means that it is actually a string representation of a Javascript object and NOT (by default) strictly valid JSON:

$ recli 'r.table("heroes")' [ { hero : 'Magneto' , name : 'Max Eisenhardt' , aka : [ 'Magnus' , 'Erik Lehnsherr' , 'Lehnsherr' ], magazine_titles : [ 'Alpha Flight' , 'Avengers' , 'Avengers West Coast' ], appearances_count : 42 }, { hero : 'Professor Xavier' , name : 'Charles Francis Xavier' , magazine_titles : [ 'Alpha Flight' , 'Avengers' , 'Bishop' , 'Defenders' ], appearances_count : 72 }, { hero : 'Storm' , name : 'Ororo Monroe' , magazine_titles : [ 'Amazing Spider-Man vs. Wolverine' , 'Excalibur' , 'Fantastic Four' , 'Iron Fist' ], appearances_count : 72 } ]

Note that colors can be disabled by using the -n / --no-colors option.

If you want valid JSON instead, but still nicely indented and readable, use the -j / --json option:

$ recli -j 'r.table("heroes")' [ { "hero" : "Magneto" , "name" : "Max Eisenhardt" , "aka" : [ "Magnus" , "Erik Lehnsherr" , "Lehnsherr" ], "magazine_titles" : [ "Alpha Flight" , "Avengers" , "Avengers West Coast" ], "appearances_count" : 42 }, { "hero" : "Professor Xavier" , "name" : "Charles Francis Xavier" , "magazine_titles" : [ "Alpha Flight" , "Avengers" , "Bishop" , "Defenders" ], "appearances_count" : 72 }, { "hero" : "Storm" , "name" : "Ororo Monroe" , "magazine_titles" : [ "Amazing Spider-Man vs. Wolverine" , "Excalibur" , "Fantastic Four" , "Iron Fist" ], "appearances_count" : 72 } ]

If you want raw, unformatted and unindented JSON, use the -r / --raw option. This isn’t straight-from-the-wire raw, though, it is the JSON.stringify-ed version of the RethinkDB result data (as returned by the JavaScript driver).

CoffeeScript input

If you prefer to use the CoffeeScript syntax, use the -c / --coffee option:

$ recli -c 'r.table "bikes"' ... ( JSON output) ...

Database and connection options

You can specify the database, host and port to connect to with the -d / --database , -h / --host and -p / --port options.

Use --help to get the full usage info:

$ recli --help Usage : recli [options] [ ReQL expression] REPL mode: If the ReQL expression is omitted, recli will enter REPL mode, which is a CLI where you can evaluate ReQL expressions. REQL EXPRESSION : A ReQL expression is anything that works in RethinkDB's Data Explorer , for example r.table( 'bikes' ).filter({brand: 'Scott' }) r.table( 'bikes' ).get( '123' ).update({foo: 'bar' }) OPTIONAL options: -c, --coffee Evaluate code as CoffeeScript . -d, --database DATABASE Default database to perform queries against. Can be overridden in the ReQL expression. The default is 'test' . -f, --file FILE Read options from the supplied YAML config file. The default is to look for a global /etc/recli.yml and user overrides in ~/.recli.yml -h, --host HOST Host to connect to . The default is 'localhost' . -j, --json Output valid indented JSON instead of pretty- printing the result. -n, --no-colors Do not use colors when pretty-printing. -p, --port PORT TCP port to connect to . The default is 28015. -r, --raw Print the raw JSON from RethinkDB , with no formatting applied. -s, --stream Print a line break delimited JSON stream with one valid JSON object per line. -v, --version Print the current version of recli.

Any options specified on the command line take precedence over defaults and configuration file settings.

Note that the --coffee , --file , --json and --raw options also support the --no-<option> syntax, like --no-json . This lets you override all configuration file settings.

Configuration files

recli will look for YAML configuration files in /etc/recli.yml and ~/.recli.yml by default. The user config overrides the global config. You can specify another configuration file by using the -f / --file option, in which case none of the default files are loaded.

The keys and values in the configuration files must match the (long-form) options that can be used on the command line (use true and false for flags):

database: mydb host: server1 json: true coffee: true

REPL history

recli remembers commands that you run in the REPL (between sessions), which gives you access to previously run commands by pressing arrow-up. The history is stored in ~/.recli_history. There is currently no way to disable the history feature.

Author

Stian Grytøyr

Contributors

Luc Heinrich

Marshall Cottrell

StreetStrider

Howard Tyson

Licence

The MIT License