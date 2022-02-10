Recharts is a Redefined chart library built with React and D3.
The main purpose of this library is to help you to write charts in React applications without any pain. Main principles of Recharts are:
<LineChart
width={400}
height={400}
data={data}
margin={{ top: 5, right: 20, left: 10, bottom: 5 }}
>
<XAxis dataKey="name" />
<Tooltip />
<CartesianGrid stroke="#f5f5f5" />
<Line type="monotone" dataKey="uv" stroke="#ff7300" yAxisId={0} />
<Line type="monotone" dataKey="pv" stroke="#387908" yAxisId={1} />
</LineChart>
All the components of Recharts are clearly separated. The lineChart is composed of x axis, tooltip, grid, and line items, and each of them is an independent React Component. The clear separation and composition of components is one of the principle Recharts follows.
NPM is the easiest and fastest way to get started using Recharts. It is also the recommended installation method when building single-page applications (SPAs). It pairs nicely with a CommonJS module bundler such as Webpack.
# latest stable
$ npm install recharts
The UMD build is also available on unpkg.com:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom/umd/react-dom.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/recharts/umd/Recharts.min.js"></script>
Then you can find the library on
window.Recharts.
$ git clone https://github.com/recharts/recharts.git
$ cd recharts
$ npm install
$ npm run build
To examine the demos in your local build, execute:
$ npm run[-script] demo
and then browse to http://localhost:3000.
I have used this chart library for some of my projects, https://github.com/adithyaakrishna/JIT-Canteen-Admin/blob/main/package.json#L31 This is one of the performance efficient libraries for charts and it supports svg, so you dont have to worry much about scaling and responsiveness. I choosed this library because its very easy to use and to deploy as well
I've used recharts since version 1.3. Although it does pretty much all it says it does, its documentation is awful. One example is that version 2 came out but the documentation website still says 1.8.5. Also, customising the components isn't easy - so there could be more examples for that. Even though it has its downsides, it is still probably the most flexible and best charting library.
This is a great chart library if you wish to display line, pie, scatter charts, and many more charts like Area charts, etc. Moreover, customization options are sufficiently good. I used them for displaying diversity in user data for a form I made using react. There are always some use-cases for displaying charts. So, why wait if you got a good library to do so.
I have been looking for libraries out on the internet, I wanted to publish my charts in my application. I finally found this awesome library which helped me to publish my charts. I took help from the community members and the documentation guided me all way. Using recharts reduced all my pains.
One of the best libraries to visualize data in an elegant way that I use in my react app. It makes creating charts really smooth and super fast. It has also great documentation that makes it easier. I just love to use it.