Readme

Recharts

Introduction

Introduction

Recharts is a Redefined chart library built with React and D3.

The main purpose of this library is to help you to write charts in React applications without any pain. Main principles of Recharts are:

  1. Simply deploy with React components.
  2. Native SVG support, lightweight depending only on some D3 submodules.
  3. Declarative components, components of charts are purely presentational.

Examples

<LineChart
  width={400}
  height={400}
  data={data}
  margin={{ top: 5, right: 20, left: 10, bottom: 5 }}
>
  <XAxis dataKey="name" />
  <Tooltip />
  <CartesianGrid stroke="#f5f5f5" />
  <Line type="monotone" dataKey="uv" stroke="#ff7300" yAxisId={0} />
  <Line type="monotone" dataKey="pv" stroke="#387908" yAxisId={1} />
</LineChart>

All the components of Recharts are clearly separated. The lineChart is composed of x axis, tooltip, grid, and line items, and each of them is an independent React Component. The clear separation and composition of components is one of the principle Recharts follows.

Installation

npm

NPM is the easiest and fastest way to get started using Recharts. It is also the recommended installation method when building single-page applications (SPAs). It pairs nicely with a CommonJS module bundler such as Webpack.

# latest stable
$ npm install recharts

umd

The UMD build is also available on unpkg.com:

 <script src="https://unpkg.com/react/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
 <script src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom/umd/react-dom.production.min.js"></script>
 <script src="https://unpkg.com/recharts/umd/Recharts.min.js"></script>

Then you can find the library on window.Recharts.

dev build

$ git clone https://github.com/recharts/recharts.git
$ cd recharts
$ npm install
$ npm run build

Demo

To examine the demos in your local build, execute:

$ npm run[-script] demo

and then browse to http://localhost:3000.

Module Formats

Contribution

We'd love ❤️ to hear what you think we should build. Please create an issue to write your usage or ideas.

We are looking for like-minded people who share the same idea about Recharts. The goal of this project is to create a more flexible charting library for the React community.

Backers

Become a backer and get your image on our README on Github with a link to your site.

Sponsoring

Most of the core team members do this open source work in their free time. If you use recharts for a important work, and you'd like us to invest more time on it, please donate. Thanks!

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2015-2021 Recharts Group.

100
Adithya KrishnaBengaluru47 Ratings15 Reviews
SWE Intern @RedHatOfficial | LiFT Scholar '21 | Turning ☕ into </code>
13 days ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

I have used this chart library for some of my projects, https://github.com/adithyaakrishna/JIT-Canteen-Admin/blob/main/package.json#L31 This is one of the performance efficient libraries for charts and it supports svg, so you dont have to worry much about scaling and responsiveness. I choosed this library because its very easy to use and to deploy as well

2
Amarjeetkhasyap
uravgkarthik
Bruno VegoSplit, Croatia141 Ratings129 Reviews
Developer at Toptal & SeekandHit
January 25, 2021
Poor Documentation

I've used recharts since version 1.3. Although it does pretty much all it says it does, its documentation is awful. One example is that version 2 came out but the documentation website still says 1.8.5. Also, customising the components isn't easy - so there could be more examples for that. Even though it has its downsides, it is still probably the most flexible and best charting library.

0
Ashutosh PandeIndore, Madhya Pradesh, India33 Ratings37 Reviews
COMPETITIVE PROGRAMMER | KAGGLE BEGINNER | MACHINE LEARNING EXPLORER
4 months ago
Performant
Easy to Use

This is a great chart library if you wish to display line, pie, scatter charts, and many more charts like Area charts, etc. Moreover, customization options are sufficiently good. I used them for displaying diversity in user data for a form I made using react. There are always some use-cases for displaying charts. So, why wait if you got a good library to do so.

0
HarthSid53 Ratings70 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

I have been looking for libraries out on the internet, I wanted to publish my charts in my application. I finally found this awesome library which helped me to publish my charts. I took help from the community members and the documentation guided me all way. Using recharts reduced all my pains.

6
harssid3
Harshsidh
spartan269
harthsid2-hub
sawan-hardcoder
nikhil2882
Faizatul26 Ratings35 Reviews
December 29, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

One of the best libraries to visualize data in an elegant way that I use in my react app. It makes creating charts really smooth and super fast. It has also great documentation that makes it easier. I just love to use it.

0

Alternatives

react-chartjs-2React components for Chart.js, the most popular charting library
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
479K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
14
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
8Easy to Use
3Performant
niv
nivonivo provides a rich set of dataviz components, built on top of the awesome d3 and React libraries
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
victoryA collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
175K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Slow
1Abandoned
@ant-design/chartsA React Chart Library
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
27K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
rgc
react-gauge-chartReact component for displaying a gauge chart
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7Performant
2Great Documentation
See 32 Alternatives

Tutorials

React Recharts.
React Recharts.
medium.com
3 years ago
In this article, I will explain about Recharts. We can show the different type of data using different type of Recharts. Using these charts we can better way to present data.
How to Build a Bitcoin DCA Chart with React and Recharts
How to Build a Bitcoin DCA Chart with React and Recharts
codinhood.com
Learn how to use the Recharts charting library by building a Bitcoin Dollar Cost Averaging Chart in React using CoinGecko's API.
hackernoon.com
Recharts Examples - CodeSandbox
Recharts Examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.io
3 years ago
A tutorial guide for noobs
React — Making Recharts easy to use
React — Making Recharts easy to use
medium.com
2 years ago
After reading this article, you will be able to integrate Recharts in your code in a simple way making it easy to use by anyone in your team