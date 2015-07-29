RECESS - NO LONGER MAINTAINED, DOES NOT WORK WITH NEWER LESS VERSIONS

Developed at Twitter to support our internal styleguide, RECESS is a simple, attractive code quality tool for CSS built on top of LESS.

Incorporate it into your development process as a linter, or integrate it directly into your build system as a compiler, RECESS will keep your source looking clean and super manageable.

GENERAL USE

$ recess [path] [options]

OPTIONS

--compile - compiles your code and outputs it to the terminal. Fixes white space and sort order. Can compile css or less.

--compress - compress your compiled code.

--config - accepts a path, which specifies a json config object

--format - control the output format of errors: --format text - the default format, shows errors and context --format compact - show errors one-error-per-line, useful for IDE integration

--noSummary - don't output the summary block for each file

--includePath - accepts an additional directory path to look for @import :ed LESS files in.

:ed LESS files in. --stripColors - removes color from output (useful when logging)

--watch - watch filesystem for changes, useful when compiling Less projects

--noIDs - doesn't complain about using IDs in your stylesheets

--noJSPrefix - doesn't complain about styling .js- prefixed classnames

prefixed classnames --noOverqualifying - doesn't complain about overqualified selectors (ie: div#foo.bar )

) --noUnderscores - doesn't complain about using underscores in your class names

--noUniversalSelectors - doesn't complain about using the universal * selector

selector --prefixWhitespace - adds whitespace prefix to line up vender prefixed properties

--strictPropertyOrder - doesn't looking into your property ordering

--zeroUnits - doesn't complain if you add units to values of 0

EXAMPLES

Lint all css files

$ recess *.css

Lint file, ignore styling of IDs

$ recess ./bootstrap.css --noIds false

Lint file with compact output and no color

$ recess ./bootstrap.css --format compact --stripColors

Compile and compress .less file, then output it to a new file

$ recess ./bootstrap.less --compress > ./bootstrap-production.css

Watch a directory for changes and auto compile a css file from the changes. experimental

$ recess input.less:ouput.css --watch watch/this/dir/for/changes

Watch a single file for changes and auto compile a css file from the changes. experimental

$ recess input.less:ouput.css --watch

PROGRAMMATIC API

Recess provides a pretty simple programmatic api.

var recess = require ( 'recess' )

Once you've required recess, just pass it a path (or array of paths) and an optional options object and an optional callback :

recess([ '../fat.css' , '../twitter.css' ], { compile : true }, callback)

The following options (and defaults) are available in the programatic api:

compile: false

compress: false

includePath: []

noIDs: true

noJSPrefix: true

noOverqualifying: true

noUnderscores: true

noUniversalSelectors: true

prefixWhitespace: true

strictPropertyOrder: true

stripColors: false

zeroUnits: true

The callback is fired when each instance has finished processessing an input. The callback is passed an array of of instances (one for each path). The instances have a bunch of useful things on them like the raw data and an array of output strings.

When compiling, access the compiled source through the output property:

var recess = require ( 'recess' ) recess( './js/fat.css' , { compile : true }, function ( err, obj ) { if (err) throw err console .log( obj , obj.output , obj.errors ) })

INSTALLATION

To install recess you need both node and npm installed.

$ npm install recess -g

AUTHORS

Jacob Thornton: https://twitter.com/fat

LICENSE

Copyright 2012-2013 Twitter, Inc.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0: http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0