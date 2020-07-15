openbase logo
receptacle

by Dylan Piercey
1.3.2 (see all)

🏪 Multi purpose in memory lru cache with ttl support.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

74.9K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Receptacle
API stability Standard NPM version Build status Test Coverage File size Downloads Gitter Chat

In memory cache for node and the browser that supports lru and ttl algorithms.

Items in the cache will move to the back queue when accessed and any key can optionally have an expiry time.

Installation

Npm

npm install receptacle

Download

<script type="text/javascript" src="receptacle.js"></script>
<script>
    define(['receptacle'], function (receptacle) {...}) // AMD
    window.receptacle // Global receptacle if no module system in place.
</script>

Example

var Receptacle = require('receptacle');
var cache      = new Receptacle({ max: 100 }); // Create a cache with max 100 items.

cache.set("item", 1, { ttl: 100 }); //-> Add item to cache (expire in 100ms).
cache.get("item"); //-> 1
cache.has("item"); //-> true
cache.expire("item", 50); //-> Expire in 50ms (instead of 100).
cache.delete("item"); //-> Delete item right away.
cache.clear(); //-> Empty the cache.

// You can also use the "refresh" option to automatically reset a keys expiration when accessed.
cache.set("item", 1, { ttl: 100, refresh: true });
// 50ms later
cache.get("item"); // Resets timer back to 100ms.

// And store meta data about values.
cache.set("item", 1, { meta: { custom: 1 } });
// Then retrieve it.
cache.meta("item"); //-> { custom: 1 }

Serialization

You can easily serialize and rehydrate your cache as JSON.

var Receptacle = require('receptacle');
var cache      = new Receptacle({ max: 5 }); // Create a cache with max 5 items.

cache.set("a", 1, { ttl: 1000 });

var serialized = JSON.stringify(cache); //-> '{ "max": 5, "items": [...] }'

// Create a cache from the json which will retain all ttl information (and remove any keys that have expired).
var newCacheFromJSON = new Receptacle(JSON.parse(serialized));

API

###Receptacle({ max=Infinity, items=[], id=# }) Create a new cache.

####id Each cache is assigned a unique id for organizing, you can optionally provide an id during instantiation.

####max Get the maximum size of the cache (default of Infinity).

####size Get the current number of items in the cache.

####has(key) Check if a key is in the cache, even if it's undefined.

####get(key) Retrieve a key from the cache.

####meta(key) If a meta option was used with setting an item in the cache it will be returned.

####set(key, value, options) Set a key in the cache, optionally setting a ttl option that will cause the value to expire. If a refresh option is true the ttl will automatically reset when the key is accessed.

####delete(key) Immediately remove a key from the cache.

####expire(key, [ms=0]) Update the expire time for a key. You can also use any valid ms string for a timeout.

####clear() Remove all keys from the cache.

Contributions

  • Use npm test to run tests.

Please feel free to create a PR!

