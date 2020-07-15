In memory cache for node and the browser that supports
lru and
ttl algorithms.
Items in the cache will move to the back queue when accessed and any key can optionally have an expiry time.
npm install receptacle
<script type="text/javascript" src="receptacle.js"></script>
<script>
define(['receptacle'], function (receptacle) {...}) // AMD
window.receptacle // Global receptacle if no module system in place.
</script>
var Receptacle = require('receptacle');
var cache = new Receptacle({ max: 100 }); // Create a cache with max 100 items.
cache.set("item", 1, { ttl: 100 }); //-> Add item to cache (expire in 100ms).
cache.get("item"); //-> 1
cache.has("item"); //-> true
cache.expire("item", 50); //-> Expire in 50ms (instead of 100).
cache.delete("item"); //-> Delete item right away.
cache.clear(); //-> Empty the cache.
// You can also use the "refresh" option to automatically reset a keys expiration when accessed.
cache.set("item", 1, { ttl: 100, refresh: true });
// 50ms later
cache.get("item"); // Resets timer back to 100ms.
// And store meta data about values.
cache.set("item", 1, { meta: { custom: 1 } });
// Then retrieve it.
cache.meta("item"); //-> { custom: 1 }
You can easily serialize and rehydrate your cache as JSON.
var Receptacle = require('receptacle');
var cache = new Receptacle({ max: 5 }); // Create a cache with max 5 items.
cache.set("a", 1, { ttl: 1000 });
var serialized = JSON.stringify(cache); //-> '{ "max": 5, "items": [...] }'
// Create a cache from the json which will retain all ttl information (and remove any keys that have expired).
var newCacheFromJSON = new Receptacle(JSON.parse(serialized));
###
Receptacle({ max=Infinity, items=[], id=# })
Create a new cache.
###
#id
Each cache is assigned a unique id for organizing, you can optionally provide an id during instantiation.
###
#max
Get the maximum size of the cache (default of Infinity).
###
#size
Get the current number of items in the cache.
###
#has(key)
Check if a key is in the cache, even if it's undefined.
###
#get(key)
Retrieve a key from the cache.
###
#meta(key)
If a meta option was used with setting an item in the cache it will be returned.
###
#set(key, value, options)
Set a key in the cache, optionally setting a
ttl option that will cause the value to expire.
If a
refresh option is
true the ttl will automatically reset when the
key is accessed.
###
#delete(key)
Immediately remove a key from the cache.
###
#expire(key, [ms=0])
Update the expire time for a key. You can also use any valid ms string for a timeout.
###
#clear()
Remove all keys from the cache.
npm test to run tests.
Please feel free to create a PR!