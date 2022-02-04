A simple and easy to use reCAPTCHA (v3 only) library for the browser. (You may be also interested in wrapper libraries)

Install

With NPM:

$ npm install recaptcha-v3

With Yarn:

$ yarn add recaptcha-v3

Prerequisites

To use this package you only need a valid site key for your domain, which you can easily get here.

Usage

With promises:

import { load } from 'recaptcha-v3' load( '<site key>' ).then( ( recaptcha ) => { recaptcha.execute( '<action>' ).then( ( token ) => { console .log(token) }) })

With async/await:

import { load } from 'recaptcha-v3' async function asyncFunction ( ) { const recaptcha = await load( '<site key>' ) const token = await recaptcha.execute( '<action>' ) console .log(token) }

Loader options

The loader takes care of loading the reCAPTCHA script from Google. Therefore the loader offers optional options for additional configuration:

Name Description Type Default value useRecaptchaNet Due to limitations in certain countries it's required to use recaptcha.net instead of google.com . boolean false useEnterprise Uses the enterprise version of the recaptcha api and handles the differences in the response. boolean false autoHideBadge Will automatically hide the reCAPTCHA badge. Warning: The usage is only allowed if you follow the offical guide for hiding the badge from Google (see here) boolean false renderParameters Will add the given parameters to the reCAPTCHA script. The given object will be converted into a query string and will then be added to the URL. Object {} explicitRenderParameters Will set the parameters to the explicit rendering. See here Object {}

Load options usage

To use the options just pass an additional object to the load(...) method. For example:

import { load } from 'recaptcha-v3' load( '<site key>' , { useRecaptchaNet : true , autoHideBadge : true }).then( ( recaptcha ) => { })

Explicit render parameters

The ReCaptcha widget will be explicity loaded, which means you can add parameters to the rendering process.

Name Description Type container The container if you want to render the inline widget string or Element badge The positioning for the widget 'bottomright' or 'bottomleft' or 'inline' size The size of the widget 'invisible' tabindex The tab index of the widget number

Wrapper libraries

Wrapper libraries are available for: