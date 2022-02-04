openbase logo
recaptcha-v3

by AurityLab
1.10.0 (see all)

Simple and easy to use reCAPTCHA (v3 only) library for the browser.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

42.2K

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

reCAPTCHA-v3

npm npm type definitions Standard

A simple and easy to use reCAPTCHA (v3 only) library for the browser. (You may be also interested in wrapper libraries)

Install

With NPM:

$ npm install recaptcha-v3

With Yarn:

$ yarn add recaptcha-v3

Prerequisites

To use this package you only need a valid site key for your domain, which you can easily get here.

Usage

With promises:

import { load } from 'recaptcha-v3'

load('<site key>').then((recaptcha) => {
  recaptcha.execute('<action>').then((token) => {
      console.log(token) // Will print the token
    })
})

With async/await:

import { load } from 'recaptcha-v3'

async function asyncFunction() {
  const recaptcha = await load('<site key>')
  const token = await recaptcha.execute('<action>')

  console.log(token) // Will also print the token
}

Loader options

The loader takes care of loading the reCAPTCHA script from Google. Therefore the loader offers optional options for additional configuration:

NameDescriptionTypeDefault value
useRecaptchaNetDue to limitations in certain countries it's required to use recaptcha.net instead of google.com.booleanfalse
useEnterpriseUses the enterprise version of the recaptcha api and handles the differences in the response.booleanfalse
autoHideBadgeWill automatically hide the reCAPTCHA badge. Warning: The usage is only allowed if you follow the offical guide for hiding the badge from Google (see here)booleanfalse
renderParametersWill add the given parameters to the reCAPTCHA script. The given object will be converted into a query string and will then be added to the URL.Object{}
explicitRenderParametersWill set the parameters to the explicit rendering. See hereObject{}

Load options usage

To use the options just pass an additional object to the load(...) method. For example:

import { load } from 'recaptcha-v3'

load('<site key>', {
  useRecaptchaNet: true,
  autoHideBadge: true
}).then((recaptcha) => {

})

Explicit render parameters

The ReCaptcha widget will be explicity loaded, which means you can add parameters to the rendering process.

NameDescriptionType
containerThe container if you want to render the inline widgetstring or Element
badgeThe positioning for the widget'bottomright' or 'bottomleft' or 'inline'
sizeThe size of the widget'invisible'
tabindexThe tab index of the widgetnumber

Wrapper libraries

Wrapper libraries are available for:

