A simple and easy to use reCAPTCHA (v3 only) library for the browser. (You may be also interested in wrapper libraries)
With NPM:
$ npm install recaptcha-v3
With Yarn:
$ yarn add recaptcha-v3
To use this package you only need a valid site key for your domain, which you can easily get here.
With promises:
import { load } from 'recaptcha-v3'
load('<site key>').then((recaptcha) => {
recaptcha.execute('<action>').then((token) => {
console.log(token) // Will print the token
})
})
With async/await:
import { load } from 'recaptcha-v3'
async function asyncFunction() {
const recaptcha = await load('<site key>')
const token = await recaptcha.execute('<action>')
console.log(token) // Will also print the token
}
The loader takes care of loading the reCAPTCHA script from Google. Therefore the loader offers optional options for additional configuration:
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Default value
|useRecaptchaNet
|Due to limitations in certain countries it's required to use
recaptcha.net instead of
google.com.
|boolean
false
|useEnterprise
|Uses the enterprise version of the recaptcha api and handles the differences in the response.
|boolean
false
|autoHideBadge
|Will automatically hide the reCAPTCHA badge. Warning: The usage is only allowed if you follow the offical guide for hiding the badge from Google (see here)
|boolean
false
|renderParameters
|Will add the given parameters to the reCAPTCHA script. The given object will be converted into a query string and will then be added to the URL.
|Object
{}
|explicitRenderParameters
|Will set the parameters to the explicit rendering. See here
|Object
{}
To use the options just pass an additional object to the
load(...) method.
For example:
import { load } from 'recaptcha-v3'
load('<site key>', {
useRecaptchaNet: true,
autoHideBadge: true
}).then((recaptcha) => {
})
The ReCaptcha widget will be explicity loaded, which means you can add parameters to the rendering process.
|Name
|Description
|Type
|container
|The container if you want to render the inline widget
string or
Element
|badge
|The positioning for the widget
'bottomright' or
'bottomleft' or
'inline'
|size
|The size of the widget
'invisible'
|tabindex
|The tab index of the widget
number
Wrapper libraries are available for: