by Michael
1.2.1 (see all)

Helps display and validate Recaptchas for node.js

371

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Spam Filter

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-recaptcha

node-recaptcha renders and verifies Recaptcha captchas.

NOTE: This release currently only supports Recaptcha version 1.

Installation

Via git:

$ git clone git://github.com/mirhampt/node-recaptcha.git ~/.node_libraries/node-recaptcha

Via npm:

$ npm install recaptcha

Setup

Before you can use this module, you must visit http://www.google.com/recaptcha to request a public and private API key for your domain.

Running the Tests

To run the tests for this module, you will first need to install nodeunit. Then, simply run:

$ nodeunit test.js

Customizing the Recaptcha

See these instructions for help customizing the look of Recaptcha. In brief, you will need to add a structure like the following before the form in your document:

<script type="text/javascript">
    var RecaptchaOptions = {
       theme : 'clean',
       lang  : 'en'
    };
</script>

Example Using Express

app.js:

var express  = require('express'),
    Recaptcha = require('recaptcha').Recaptcha;

var PUBLIC_KEY  = 'YOUR_PUBLIC_KEY',
    PRIVATE_KEY = 'YOUR_PRIVATE_KEY';

var app = express.createServer();

app.configure(function() {
    app.use(express.bodyParser());
});

app.get('/', function(req, res) {
    var recaptcha = new Recaptcha(PUBLIC_KEY, PRIVATE_KEY);

    res.render('form.jade', {
        layout: false,
        locals: {
            recaptcha_form: recaptcha.toHTML()
        }
    });
});

app.post('/', function(req, res) {
    var data = {
        remoteip:  req.connection.remoteAddress,
        challenge: req.body.recaptcha_challenge_field,
        response:  req.body.recaptcha_response_field
    };
    var recaptcha = new Recaptcha(PUBLIC_KEY, PRIVATE_KEY, data);

    recaptcha.verify(function(success, error_code) {
        if (success) {
            res.send('Recaptcha response valid.');
        }
        else {
            // Redisplay the form.
            res.render('form.jade', {
                layout: false,
                locals: {
                    recaptcha_form: recaptcha.toHTML()
                }
            });
        }
    });
});

app.listen(3000);

views/form.jade:

form(method='POST', action='.')
  != recaptcha_form

  input(type='submit', value='Check Recaptcha')

Make sure express and jade are installed, then:

$ node app.js

