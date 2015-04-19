node-recaptcha renders and verifies Recaptcha captchas.

NOTE: This release currently only supports Recaptcha version 1.

Installation

Via git:

$ git clone git:

Via npm:

npm install recaptcha

Setup

Before you can use this module, you must visit http://www.google.com/recaptcha to request a public and private API key for your domain.

Running the Tests

To run the tests for this module, you will first need to install nodeunit. Then, simply run:

nodeunit test.js

Customizing the Recaptcha

See these instructions for help customizing the look of Recaptcha. In brief, you will need to add a structure like the following before the form in your document:

< script type = "text/javascript" > var RecaptchaOptions = { theme : 'clean' , lang : 'en' }; </ script >

Example Using Express

app.js:

var express = require ( 'express' ), Recaptcha = require ( 'recaptcha' ).Recaptcha; var PUBLIC_KEY = 'YOUR_PUBLIC_KEY' , PRIVATE_KEY = 'YOUR_PRIVATE_KEY' ; var app = express.createServer(); app.configure( function () { app. use ( express . bodyParser ()); }); app.get( '/' , function (req, res) { var recaptcha = new Recaptcha(PUBLIC_KEY, PRIVATE_KEY); res.render( 'form.jade' , { layout: false , locals: { recaptcha_form: recaptcha.toHTML() } }); }); app.post( '/' , function (req, res) { var data = { remoteip: req.connection.remoteAddress, challenge: req.body.recaptcha_challenge_field, response: req.body.recaptcha_response_field }; var recaptcha = new Recaptcha(PUBLIC_KEY, PRIVATE_KEY, data); recaptcha.verify( function (success, error_code) { if (success) { res.send( 'Recaptcha response valid.' ); } else { res.render( 'form.jade' , { layout: false , locals: { recaptcha_form: recaptcha.toHTML() } }); } }); }); app.listen( 3000 );

views/form.jade:

form( method = 'POST' , action= '.' ) != recaptcha_form input ( type = 'submit' , value = 'Check Recaptcha' )

Make sure express and jade are installed, then: