node-recaptcha renders and verifies Recaptcha captchas.
NOTE: This release currently only supports Recaptcha version 1.
Via git:
$ git clone git://github.com/mirhampt/node-recaptcha.git ~/.node_libraries/node-recaptcha
Via npm:
$ npm install recaptcha
Before you can use this module, you must visit http://www.google.com/recaptcha to request a public and private API key for your domain.
To run the tests for this module, you will first need to install nodeunit. Then, simply run:
$ nodeunit test.js
See these instructions for help customizing the look of Recaptcha. In brief, you will need to add a structure like the following before the form in your document:
<script type="text/javascript">
var RecaptchaOptions = {
theme : 'clean',
lang : 'en'
};
</script>
app.js:
var express = require('express'),
Recaptcha = require('recaptcha').Recaptcha;
var PUBLIC_KEY = 'YOUR_PUBLIC_KEY',
PRIVATE_KEY = 'YOUR_PRIVATE_KEY';
var app = express.createServer();
app.configure(function() {
app.use(express.bodyParser());
});
app.get('/', function(req, res) {
var recaptcha = new Recaptcha(PUBLIC_KEY, PRIVATE_KEY);
res.render('form.jade', {
layout: false,
locals: {
recaptcha_form: recaptcha.toHTML()
}
});
});
app.post('/', function(req, res) {
var data = {
remoteip: req.connection.remoteAddress,
challenge: req.body.recaptcha_challenge_field,
response: req.body.recaptcha_response_field
};
var recaptcha = new Recaptcha(PUBLIC_KEY, PRIVATE_KEY, data);
recaptcha.verify(function(success, error_code) {
if (success) {
res.send('Recaptcha response valid.');
}
else {
// Redisplay the form.
res.render('form.jade', {
layout: false,
locals: {
recaptcha_form: recaptcha.toHTML()
}
});
}
});
});
app.listen(3000);
views/form.jade:
form(method='POST', action='.')
!= recaptcha_form
input(type='submit', value='Check Recaptcha')
Make sure express and jade are installed, then:
$ node app.js