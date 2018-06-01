A minimal, accessible React/Preact calendar component using modern CSS, for modern browsers. Now with a 100 Lighthouse Accessibility Audit score. It works with native Javascript dates, so there's no need to import any heavy dependencies like
moment. For a set of functions for working with Javascript Dates, we recommend
date-fns. For a more flexible, fully-featured set of calendar components, see
react-dates.
Using recal is simple. Just install the npm package:
npm i -S recal
Or, import recal and its stylesheet via CDN:
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://unpkg.com/recal/lib/index.css" />
<script src="https://unpkg.com/recal"></script>
If you're using recal from npm, be sure to import the necessary modules into the file you wish to use it in.
// You can use React or Preact here—just make sure you have the proper aliasing.
import React from 'react';
// Calendar components.
import { DatePicker, DateRangePicker } from 'recal';
// Stylesheet for calendar.
import 'recal/lib/index.css';
To create a single date picker, use the
DatePicker component as follows:
class MyDatePicker extends React.Component {
state = {};
onDateSelected = (selectedDate) => {
this.setState({
selectedDate
});
}
render() {
return (
<DatePicker
date={ this.state.selectedDate }
onDateSelected={ this.onDateSelected } />
);
}
}
To create a date range picker, use the
DateRangePicker component as follows:
class MyDateRangePicker extends React.Component {
state = {};
onStartDateSelected = (startDate) => {
this.setState({
startDate
});
}
onEndDateSelected = (endDate) => {
this.setState({
endDate
});
}
render() {
return (
<DateRangePicker
startDate={ this.state.startDate }
endDate={ this.state.endDate }
onStartDateSelected={ this.onStartDateSelected }
onEndDateSelected={ this.onEndDateSelected } />
);
}
}
Both calendars have some required and some optional props.
// Used by DatePicker
selectedDate: PropTypes.instanceOf(Date),
onDateSelected: PropTypes.func,
// Used by DateRangePicker
startDate: PropTypes.instanceOf(Date),
endDate: PropTypes.instanceOf(Date),
onStartDateSelected: PropTypes.func,
onEndDateSelected: PropTypes.func,
// Used by either (optional)
onDateHovered: PropTypes.func,
onDateFocused: PropTypes.func,
isDateHighlighted: PropTypes.func,
isDateEnabled: PropTypes.func,
locale: PropTypes.string,
disabled: PropTypes.bool
Use the
locale string prop on the calendar components to localize the month and days of the week into other languages (e.g. "en-US", "es-MX", etc.).
This set of calendars are optimized for screen readers as well as for keyboard-based navigation. The following shortcuts are available when the calendar is focused:
|Key
|Direction
|Time
|Left Arrow
|Back
|1 day
|Right Arrow
|Forward
|1 day
|Up Arrow
|Back
|1 week
|Down Arrow
|Forward
|1 week
|Page Up
|Back
|1 month
|Page Down
|Forward
|1 month
|Shift + Page Up
|Back
|1 year
|Shift + Page Down
|Forward
|1 year