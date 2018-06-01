









A minimal, accessible React/Preact calendar component using modern CSS, for modern browsers. Now with a 100 Lighthouse Accessibility Audit score. It works with native Javascript dates, so there's no need to import any heavy dependencies like moment . For a set of functions for working with Javascript Dates, we recommend date-fns . For a more flexible, fully-featured set of calendar components, see react-dates .

Installation

Using recal is simple. Just install the npm package:

npm i -S recal

Or, import recal and its stylesheet via CDN:

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://unpkg.com/recal/lib/index.css" /> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/recal" > </ script >

Usage

If you're using recal from npm, be sure to import the necessary modules into the file you wish to use it in.

import React from 'react' ; import { DatePicker, DateRangePicker } from 'recal' ; import 'recal/lib/index.css' ;

To create a single date picker, use the DatePicker component as follows:

class MyDatePicker extends React . Component { state = {}; onDateSelected = ( selectedDate ) => { this .setState({ selectedDate }); } render() { return ( < DatePicker date = { this.state.selectedDate } onDateSelected = { this.onDateSelected } /> ); } }

To create a date range picker, use the DateRangePicker component as follows:

class MyDateRangePicker extends React . Component { state = {}; onStartDateSelected = ( startDate ) => { this .setState({ startDate }); } onEndDateSelected = ( endDate ) => { this .setState({ endDate }); } render() { return ( < DateRangePicker startDate = { this.state.startDate } endDate = { this.state.endDate } onStartDateSelected = { this.onStartDateSelected } onEndDateSelected = { this.onEndDateSelected } /> ); } }

Options

Both calendars have some required and some optional props.

selectedDate : PropTypes.instanceOf( Date ), onDateSelected : PropTypes.func, startDate : PropTypes.instanceOf( Date ), endDate : PropTypes.instanceOf( Date ), onStartDateSelected : PropTypes.func, onEndDateSelected : PropTypes.func, onDateHovered : PropTypes.func, onDateFocused : PropTypes.func, isDateHighlighted : PropTypes.func, isDateEnabled : PropTypes.func, locale : PropTypes.string, disabled : PropTypes.bool

Localization

Use the locale string prop on the calendar components to localize the month and days of the week into other languages (e.g. "en-US", "es-MX", etc.).

Accessibility

This set of calendars are optimized for screen readers as well as for keyboard-based navigation. The following shortcuts are available when the calendar is focused: