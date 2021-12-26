recache is a file system cache, it watches recursively a directory tree or a
file content and updates the data on changes, optionally it may provide the
content and the stats for each element stored in the cache.
fs.watch and
fs.watchFile
recache provides a more reliable cross-platform way to deal with file system
watching, subdirectories are being watched recursively. Under the hood
recache
uses
fs.watch() and
fs.watchFile(), but alleviates the different caveats
that node fs watch methods have by checking fs stats.
chokidar
In general
chokidar and
recache solve the same problems related to
unreliable default node fs watching methods. While
chokidar is more focused on
watching for fs changes in multiple locations and calling functions on specific
events,
recache is about watching a single directory tree or file and also
reading its paths, stats and content directly using only its API.
recache is a
pure JS solution and does not require any code compilation on installation.
npm i recache
recache(path[, options, callback])
path: [ string ] - path for the root element to be cached
options: [ object ] - cache configuration options, optional
filter: [ (path: string, stats: fs.Stats) => boolean ] - filter
cached elements, by default all elements are cached
persistent: [ boolean ] - enable persistence of file system watchers,
default is false
store: [ boolean ] - enable file content saving, default is false
callback: [ (cache: recache.Cache) => void ] - function called when
cache is ready
recache will load directories and files provided in the
path argument.
Directories are recursively traversed, their content is loaded into the memory
and watched for changes. Following options can be defined for the cache:
filter - a function which receives two arguments, the absolute path and file
system stats of traversed directories or files, it has to return a boolean
value to filter the elements should be cached, by default all elements from
the provided path are cached
persistent - a boolean value to define if the process should continue while
the cache is watching for changes, by default the created cache is not
persistent.
store - a boolean value to enable storing the files content in the cache, by
default files content is not saved in the cache, note that if this option is
enabled files content should not surpass the available memory
The last argument is a callback function which is executed only once, in the
beginning when all the files and directories are loaded in the memory, the same
functionality can be achieved by listening for the
ready event.
.data
Metadata about the cache, it is an empty object which should be used by the user.
.path
The absolute path of the root element of the cache.
.get([location])
location: string
Get the element from the provided relative location. If no location is provided
then the element from the root location is returned. If the required location
was no found then
null is returned. Returned element is object that has the
following readonly properties:
content - the content of the element, for directories it is an array of
strings which represents the name of the contained files or subdirectories,
for files it is a buffer with the content of the file if it was set to be
stored in the options or
null otherwise
data - the metadata of the element, it is an empty object which may be
filled by the user of the cache
location - the relative location of the element to the root element of the
cache
path - the absolute path of the element in the file system
stats - the file system stats of the element
.has(location)
location: string
Checks if the cache has an element on the provided location.
.list([filter])
filter: (location: string, index: number, list: string[]) => boolean
List all possible readable sources with an optional parameter to filter elements. If no filter parameter is provided then all readable elements of the cache are returned as an array of strings.
.start([callback])
callback: (cache: recache.Cache) => void
Starts the cache, this method is called automatically when the cache is created, it is not necessary to call it manually. It may be called only after the cache was stopped. This method accepts a callback function which is executed only once when the cache is started.
.stop()
Stops watching the file system for changes, this method is called automatically when the cache is destroyed, it is not necessary to call it manually.
.destroy()
Destroy the cached data.
error - (error: Error) - when an error raised, provides the error as the
callback argument
ready - (cache: recache.Cache) - when all the files and directories are
loaded for the first time
update - (cache: recache.Cache) - when one or multiple changes were made
inside the cache
directory - (element: recache.CacheElement) - when a new directory is added
to the cache, provides the directory object as the callback argument
file - (element: recache.CacheElement) - when a new file is added to the
cache, provides the file object as the callback argument
change - (element: recache.CacheElement) - when a directory or a file is
changed, provides the element object as the callback argument
unlink - (element: recache.CacheElement) - when a directory or a file is
removed, provides the element object as the callback argument
destroy - when the cache is destroyed, no parameter is provided
const recache = require('recache');
const cache = recache('/path/to/files', {
filter: (path, stats) => { // Filter cache elements
// Filter for hidden files
if (stats.isFile()) {
return /^(?!\.).+$/.test(path);
}
return false;
},
persistent: true, // Make persistent cache
store: true // Enable file content storage
}, (cache) => {
console.log('Cache ready!');
// cache.read(...);
});
cache.on('error', (error) => {
console.log('Something unexpected happened');
console.log(error.stack);
});
cache.on('ready', (cache) => {
console.log('Cache ready!');
// cache.read(...);
});
cache.on('update', (cache) => {
console.log('Cache updated!');
// cache.read(...);
});
cache.on('directory', (directory) => {
console.log('new directory added: "' + directory.location + '"');
});
cache.on('file', (file) => {
console.log('new file added: "' + file.location + '"');
});
cache.on('change', (element) => {
if (element.stats.isDirectory()) {
console.log('directory "' + element.location + '" changed');
} else {
console.log('file "' + element.location + '" changed');
}
});
cache.on('unlink', (element) => {
if (element.stats.isDirectory()) {
console.log('directory "' + element.location + '" removed');
} else {
console.log('file "' + element.location + '" removed');
}
});
cache.on('destroy', () => {
console.log('Cache destroyed!');
});
/* List cache elements */
cache.list();
/*
File
=> ['']
Directory
=> ['', '1.txt', '2.txt', '3.txt', ...]
*/
/* Get cache elements */
cache.get();
/*
File
=> {
content: Buffer<00 01 02 ...> // file content
data: {}, // file metadata
location: '<root>/file', // file location
path: '/path/to/file', // file path
stats: { // file stats
atime: ...
ctime: ...
mtime: ...
...
}
}
Directory
=> {
content: ['1.txt', '2.txt', '3.txt', ...], // directory content
data: {}, // directory metadata
location: '<root>/directory', // directory location
path: '/path/to/directory', // directory path
stats: { // directory stats
atime: ...
ctime: ...
mtime: ...
...
}
}
*/