Rebuilds node-sass but only if needed

Use

npm install --save-dev rebuild-node-sass node-sass

Then before build (when node-sass is probably used), call rebuild-node-sass to make sure it is ready

{ "scripts" : { "prebuild" : "rebuild-node-sass" , "build" : "..." } }

Testing

To execute in a different environment, for example when working on Mac, we can install Mac Sass binary npm install and then switch to Docker

docker run -v $PWD :/src -w /src -it node /bin/bash

which produces the following output (abridged)