Rebuild is a simple utility that does just one thing: it watches one or more files or directories for changes and runs a command when they change. That's it. It's intended to be used with command line build systems, but you can't really use it for anything.
npm install rebuild -g
Specify any number of files or directories using
-w or
--watch. Then just include whatever command you want to run. For example, if you just want to run
ls whenever files in the
tmp directory change, you would do this:
rebuild -w tmp ls
The directory is resolved based on the current working directory for both the files and directories to watch and the command to run. Other examples:
# Run "ant test" when the files in src change
rebuild -w src ant test
# Automatically check in files in src and docs when they change
rebuild -w src -w docs git commit -am "Just wanted to check these in"