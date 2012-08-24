openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
reb

rebuild

by Nicholas C. Zakas
0.1.2 (see all)

A little utility to help run commands automatically when files or directories change.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.3K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Rebuild

Rebuild is a simple utility that does just one thing: it watches one or more files or directories for changes and runs a command when they change. That's it. It's intended to be used with command line build systems, but you can't really use it for anything.

Installation

npm install rebuild -g

Usage

Specify any number of files or directories using -w or --watch. Then just include whatever command you want to run. For example, if you just want to run ls whenever files in the tmp directory change, you would do this:

rebuild -w tmp ls

The directory is resolved based on the current working directory for both the files and directories to watch and the command to run. Other examples:

# Run "ant test" when the files in src change
rebuild -w src ant test

# Automatically check in files in src and docs when they change
rebuild -w src -w docs git commit -am "Just wanted to check these in"

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial