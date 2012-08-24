Rebuild

Rebuild is a simple utility that does just one thing: it watches one or more files or directories for changes and runs a command when they change. That's it. It's intended to be used with command line build systems, but you can't really use it for anything.

Installation

npm install rebuild -g

Usage

Specify any number of files or directories using -w or --watch . Then just include whatever command you want to run. For example, if you just want to run ls whenever files in the tmp directory change, you would do this:

rebuild -w tmp ls

The directory is resolved based on the current working directory for both the files and directories to watch and the command to run. Other examples: