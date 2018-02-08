openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
reb

rebridge

by Giulio Muscarello
2.3.1 (see all)

A transparent Javascript interface to Redis.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9

GitHub Stars

370

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Rebridge

npm Build Status

Rebridge is a transparent Javascript-Redis bridge. You can use it to create JavaScript objects that are automatically synchronized to a Redis database.

Install

npm install rebridge

Usage

Synchronous, non-blocking usage

const Rebridge = require("rebridge");
const redis = require("redis");

const client = redis.createClient();
const db = new Rebridge(client, {
    mode: "deasync"
});

db.users = [];
db.users.push({
    username: "johndoe",
    email: "johndoe@domain.com"
});
db.users.push({
    username: "foobar",
    email: "foobar@domain.com"
});
db.users.push({
    username: "CapacitorSet",
    email: "CapacitorSet@users.noreply.github.com"
});
console.log("Users:", db.users._value); // Prints the list of users
const [me] = db.users.filter(user => user.username === "CapacitorSet");
console.log("Me:", me); // Prints [{username: "CapacitorSet", email: "..."}]
client.quit();

Asynchronous usage

const Rebridge = require("rebridge");
const redis = require("redis");

const client = redis.createClient();
const db = new Rebridge(client);

db.users.set([])
    .then(() => Promise.all([
        db.users.push({
            username: "johndoe",
            email: "johndoe@domain.com"
        }),
        db.users.push({
            username: "foobar",
            email: "foobar@domain.com"
        }),
        db.users.push({
            username: "CapacitorSet",
            email: "CapacitorSet@users.noreply.github.com"
        })
    ]))
    .then(() => db.users._promise)
    .then(arr => console.log("Users:", arr)) // Prints the list of users
    .then(() => db.users.filter(user => user.username === "CapacitorSet"))
    .then(([me]) => console.log("Me:", me)) // Prints [{username: "CapacitorSet", email: "..."}]
    .then(() => client.quit())
    .catch(err => console.log("An error occurred:", err));

Requirements

Rebridge uses ES6 Proxy objects, so it requires at least Node 6.

Limitations

  • By default, Rebridge objects can't contain functions, circular references, and in general everything for which x === JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(x)) doesn't hold true. However, you can use a custom serialization function (see below).

  • Obviously, you cannot write directly to db (i.e. you can't do var db = Rebridge(); db = {"name": "foo"}).

Custom serialization

By default, Rebridge serializes to JSON, but you can pass a custom serialization function. For instance, if you wanted to serialize to YAML, you would do something like this:

const yaml = require("js-yaml");
const db = new Rebridge(client, {
    serialize: yaml.dump,
    deserialize: yaml.load
});

How it works

Rebridge() returns an ES6 Proxy object around {}. When you try to read one of its properties, the getter intercepts the call, retrieves and deserializes the result from the database, and returns that instead; the same happens when you write to it.

The Proxy will forward the native methods and properties transparently, so that the objects it returns should behave the same as native objects; if this is not the case, file an issue on GitHub.

First-level objects (eg. db.foo) correspond to keys in the Redis database; they are serialized using JSON. When requesting deeper objects (eg. db.foo.bar.baz), the first-level object (db.foo) is deserialized to a native object, which is then accessed in the standard way.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial