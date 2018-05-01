Reboron

A collection of dialog animations with React.js.

About

This is a fork of http://yuanyan.github.io/boron/ that has fixes for the deprecation warnings in React 15.*. I will be working on updating this package to use es6 as well as fixing some of the issues in the main package. PRs welcome!

Installation

The easiest way to use reboron is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process

npm install reboron --save

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Modal from 'reboron/DropModal' ; class Example extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); } showModal() { this .refs.modal.show(); } hideModal() { this .refs.modal.hide(); } callback(evt) { console .log(evt); } render() { return ( < div > < button onClick = { () => this.showModal() }>Open </ button > < Modal ref = { ' modal ' } keyboard = { () => this.callback() }> < h2 > I am a dialog </ h2 > < button onClick = { () => this.hideModal() }>Close </ button > </ Modal > </ div > ); } } export default Example;

Props

className - Add custom class name.

keyboard - Receive a callback function or a boolean to choose to close the modal when escape key is pressed.

backdrop - Includes a backdrop element.

closeOnClick - Close the backdrop element when clicked.

duration - duration in milliseconds before the modal is hidden

onShow - Show callback.

onHide - Hide callback. Argument is the source of the hide action, one of: hide - hide() method is the cause of the hide. toggle - toggle() method is the cause of the hide keyboard - keyboard (escape key) is the cause of the hide backdrop - backdrop click is the cause of the hide timeout - timeout is the cause of the hide [any] - custom argument passed by invoking code into the hide() method when called directly.

modalStyle - CSS styles to apply to the modal

backdropStyle - CSS styles to apply to the backdrop

contentStyle - CSS styles to apply to the modal's content

rectStyle - CSS styles to apply to the modal's rectangle (OutlineModal only)

Note: If the hide() method is called directly, a custom source string can be passed as the argument, as noted above. For example, this might be useful if if multiple actions could cause the hide and it was desirable to know which of those actions was the trigger for the given onHide callback).

Custom Styles

Objects consisting of CSS properties/values can be passed as props to the Modal component. The values for the CSS properties will either add new properties or override the default property value set for that Modal type.

Modal with 80% width:

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Modal from 'reboron/ScaleModal' ; const modalStyle = { width : '80%' , }; class Example extends Component { showModal() { this .refs.modal.show(); } hideModal() { this .refs.modal.hide(); } render() { return ( < div > < button onClick = { () => this.showModal() }>Open </ button > < Modal ref = { ' modal ' } modalStyle = { modalStyle }> < h2 > I am a dialog </ h2 > < button onClick = { () => this.hideModal() }>Close </ button > </ Modal > </ div > ); } } export default Example;

Red backdrop with a blue modal, rotated at 45 degrees:

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Modal from 'reboron/FlyModal' ; const modalStyle = { transform : 'rotate(45deg) translateX(-50%)' , }; const backdropStyle = { backgroundColor : 'red' , }; const contentStyle = { backgroundColor : 'blue' , height : '100%' , }; class Example extends Component { showModal() { this .refs.modal.show(); } hideModal() { this .refs.modal.hide(); } render() { return ( < div > < button onClick = { () => this.showModal() }>Open </ button > < Modal ref = { ' modal ' } modalStyle = { modalStyle } backdropStyle = { backdropStyle } contentStyle = { contentStyle }> < h2 > I am a dialog </ h2 > < button onClick = { () => this.hideModal() }>Close </ button > </ Modal > </ div > ); } } export default Example;

Modals

DropModal

FadeModal

FlyModal

OutlineModal

ScaleModal

WaveModal

License

Reboron is MIT licensed.