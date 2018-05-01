A collection of dialog animations with React.js.
This is a fork of http://yuanyan.github.io/boron/ that has fixes for the deprecation warnings in React 15.*. I will be working on updating this package to use es6 as well as fixing some of the issues in the main package. PRs welcome!
The easiest way to use
reboron is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process
npm install reboron --save
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Modal from 'reboron/DropModal';
class Example extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
}
showModal() {
this.refs.modal.show();
}
hideModal() {
this.refs.modal.hide();
}
callback(evt) {
console.log(evt);
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<button onClick={ () => this.showModal() }>Open</button>
<Modal ref={ 'modal' } keyboard={ () => this.callback() }>
<h2>I am a dialog</h2>
<button onClick={ () => this.hideModal() }>Close</button>
</Modal>
</div>
);
}
}
export default Example;
Note: If the hide() method is called directly, a custom source string can be passed as the argument, as noted above. For example, this might be useful if if multiple actions could cause the hide and it was desirable to know which of those actions was the trigger for the given onHide callback).
Objects consisting of CSS properties/values can be passed as props to the Modal component. The values for the CSS properties will either add new properties or override the default property value set for that Modal type.
Modal with 80% width:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Modal from 'reboron/ScaleModal';
// Style object
const modalStyle = {
width: '80%',
};
class Example extends Component {
showModal() {
this.refs.modal.show();
}
hideModal() {
this.refs.modal.hide();
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<button onClick={ () => this.showModal() }>Open</button>
<Modal ref={ 'modal' } modalStyle={ modalStyle }>
<h2>I am a dialog</h2>
<button onClick={ () => this.hideModal() }>Close</button>
</Modal>
</div>
);
}
}
export default Example;
Red backdrop with a blue modal, rotated at 45 degrees:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Modal from 'reboron/FlyModal';
// Individual styles for the modal, modal content, and backdrop
const modalStyle = {
transform: 'rotate(45deg) translateX(-50%)',
};
const backdropStyle = {
backgroundColor: 'red',
};
const contentStyle = {
backgroundColor: 'blue',
height: '100%',
};
class Example extends Component {
showModal() {
this.refs.modal.show();
}
hideModal() {
this.refs.modal.hide();
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<button onClick={ () => this.showModal() }>Open</button>
<Modal ref={ 'modal' } modalStyle={ modalStyle } backdropStyle={ backdropStyle } contentStyle={ contentStyle }>
<h2>I am a dialog</h2>
<button onClick={ () => this.hideModal() }>Close</button>
</Modal>
</div>
);
}
}
export default Example;
Reboron is MIT licensed.