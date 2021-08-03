Categories
rebass
●
by rebassjs
●
4.0.7 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
⚛️ React primitive UI components built with styled-system.
●
npm i rebass
Popularity
Downloads/wk
75.4K
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Maintenance
Last Commit
6mos
ago
Contributors
58
Package
Dependencies
1
License
MIT
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
Yes
?
Categories
React Design System
Reviews
Average Rating
3.3
/5
3
Read All Reviews
Top Feedback
2
Abandoned
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
Readme
packages/rebass/README.md
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
0
Bleeding Edge
0
Responsive Maintainers
0
Poor Documentation
0
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
2
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Publish
Lesley Chang
●
1 Rating
●
0 Reviews
●
2 months ago
Abandoned
Alex
●
25 Ratings
●
2 Reviews
●
typescript dev from germany
8 months ago
Abandoned
Thuan Nguyen
●
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
●
17 Ratings
●
0 Reviews
●
I would like to make hard things. 🚀
November 20, 2020
Le Goaziou Julien
●
France
●
24 Ratings
●
0 Reviews
●
September 24, 2020
