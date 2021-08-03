openbase logo
rebass

by rebassjs
4.0.7 (see all)

⚛️ React primitive UI components built with styled-system.

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

75.4K

GitHub Stars

7.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

58

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Design System

Reviews

Average Rating

3.3/53
Top Feedback

2Abandoned
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

packages/rebass/README.md

100
Lesley Chang1 Rating0 Reviews
2 months ago
Abandoned
Alex25 Ratings2 Reviews
typescript dev from germany
8 months ago
Abandoned
Thuan NguyenHo Chi Minh, Vietnam17 Ratings0 Reviews
I would like to make hard things. 🚀
November 20, 2020
Le Goaziou JulienFrance24 Ratings0 Reviews
September 24, 2020

Alternatives

@chakra-ui/react⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
231K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
42
Top Feedback
21Great Documentation
21Easy to Use
16Bleeding Edge
antdAn enterprise-class UI design language and React UI library
GitHub Stars
78K
Weekly Downloads
702K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
532
Top Feedback
65Great Documentation
56Easy to Use
38Highly Customizable
carbon-components-reactA design system built by IBM
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
54K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
theme-uiBuild consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
112K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Performant
3Highly Customizable
@chakra-ui/core⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
35
Top Feedback
11Easy to Use
10Great Documentation
6Highly Customizable
@blueprintjs/coreA React-based UI toolkit for the web
GitHub Stars
19K
Weekly Downloads
195K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
18
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable
Tutorials

No tutorials found
