Simple terminal based sequence editor for git interactive rebase. Written in Node.js, published to npm, uses terminal-kit.
npm install -g rebase-editor
git config --global sequence.editor rebase-editor
NOTE: Also works with Yarn:
yarn global add rebase-editor
The terminal prints out the standard interactive rebase file that git creates, plus some extra command info in the comments. When using the standard commands, the current lines action changes to the corresponding action:
Commands:
p, pick = use commit
r, reword = use commit, but edit the commit message
e, edit = use commit, but stop for amending
s, squash = use commit, but meld into previous commit
f, fixup = like "squash", but discard this commit's log message
d, drop = remove commit
NOTE:
x, execcommand is not supported
Supported extra commands are:
To use a different editor for one time only you can use the
GIT_SEQUENCE_EDITOR environment variable (replace
vi with your favorite editor):
GIT_SEQUENCE_EDITOR="vi" git rebase -i master
The editor accepts the following command line arguments:
-c ^r,^y,^b (red, yellow, blue) or
-c ^r (Only color action) or
-c ,,^b (Only color message))
git config --global sequence.editor "rebase-editor -s -c -m '> ' -k ~/.rebase-editor-keybindings.json --"
NOTE: When using command line arguments the command should end with
--to separate custom arguments from the filename of the rebase file
The keybindings must be a file that can be required, either JSON or a node module that exports a simple object. The specials keys that are supported are defined by terminal-kit.
{
"UP": "up",
"DOWN": "down",
"LEFT": "moveUp",
"CTRL_UP": "moveUp",
"RIGHT": "moveDown",
"CTRL_DOWN": "moveDown",
"END": "end",
"HOME": "home",
"PAGE_DOWN": "pageDown",
"PAGE_UP": "pageUp",
"SHIFT_UP": "selectUp",
"SHIFT_DOWN": "selectDown",
"SHIFT_LEFT": "selectUp",
"SHIFT_RIGHT": "selectDown",
"SHIFT_PAGE_DOWN": "selectPageDown",
"SHIFT_PAGE_UP": "selectPageUp",
"SHIFT_HOME": "selectHome",
"SHIFT_END": "selectEnd",
"p": "pick",
"r": "reword",
"e": "edit",
"s": "squash",
"f": "fixup",
"d": "drop",
"BACKSPACE": "drop",
"DELETE": "drop",
"z": "undo",
"CTRL_Z": "undo",
"Z": "redo",
"CTRL_SHIFT_Z": "redo",
"q": "quit",
"ENTER": "quit",
"CTRL_C": "abort",
"ESCAPE": "abort"
}
Not all key combinations work on Mac by default. Most notably, no modifier keys work with UP/DOWN (Like SHIFT, CTRL, ALT, META/CMD). Fn works kind of but it translates to PAGE_UP/DOWN. Therefor I decided to use the LEFT/RIGHT combinations as a fallback for Mac. You can however configure your terminal manually. See #8 for a guide how to do that.
Likewise CMD-Z, CMD-SHIFT-Z does not work either(CMD doesn't work at all really). So I went with simply z,Z for undo redo.
|Platform
|Support
|Mac
|Yes
|Linux
|Yes
|Windows
|Yes, but not Git Bash (#7)
git reflog is your friend:
npm remove -g rebase-editor
git config --global --unset sequence.editor
Yarn:
yarn global remove rebase-editor
npm test or
npm run tdd
For debugging I have a test file I have been using.
node index.js example
For debugging using git:
GIT_SEQUENCE_EDITOR="./index.js" git rebase -i master
Thanks to Node.js and the wonderful terminal-kit project.
There is also git-interactive-rebase-tool, a similar tool written in Rust.