

Data visualization library for React





REAVIZ is a modular chart component library that leverages React natively for rendering the components while using D3js under the hood for calculations. The library provides an easy way to get started creating charts without sacrificing customization ability.

If you are looking for node-based graphs, checkout reaflow.

✨ Features

Chart types include:

Bar Chart Single Series Vertical / Horizontal Multi Series Vertical / Horizontal Stacked Vertical / Horizontal Stacked Normalized Vertical / Horizontal Stacked Diverging Vertical / Horizontal Marimekko Radial Sparkline Waterfall

Line Chart Single Series Multi Series Stacked Stacked Normalized Radial Sparklines

Area Chart Single Series Multi Series Stacked Stacked Normalized Radial Sparklines

Scatter Chart Linear Radial

Pie Chart Standard Exploded Donut Chart

Sankey chart

Hive Plot

Gauge Radial Linear Stacked Radial

Map Chart

Heatmap Standard Year Calendar Month Calendar

Venn Diagram Standard Euler Fixed Euler

Bubble Chart

Treemap

Additional features:

Legend Discrete Sequential

Axis Linear Radial Advanced Label Positioning

Gestures Pinch Pan Zoom Move

Tooltip Single Value Grouped Values

Line/Area Series Symbols

Animations Enter/Update/Exit

Brush

Patterns

Gradients

Grid Lines

Mark Lines

BigInt Support

Auto Sizing

Bar Guidelines

Range Lines

SSR

📦 Install

To use reaviz in your project, install it via npm/yarn:

npm i reaviz --save

then import a chart type into your JSX element:

import { BarChart } from 'reaviz' ; const data = [ { key : 'IDS' , data : 14 }, { key : 'Malware' , data : 5 }, { key : 'DLP' , data : 18 } ]; const App = () => < BarChart width = {350} height = {250} data = {data} /> ;

Checkout this demo live or visit the demos page to learn more!

🔭 Development

If you want to run REAVIZ locally, its super easy!

Clone the repository

yarn install

yarn start

Browser opens to Storybook page

❤️ Contributors

Thanks to all our contributors!