reaviz

by reaviz
11.1.2 (see all)

📊 Data visualization library for React

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

554

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

26

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Calendar, React Data Visualization

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/53
happycoder0011

Top Feedback

4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
1Performant
1Hard to Use
1Slow

Readme


Data visualization library for React

Open Collective backers and sponsors

REAVIZ is a modular chart component library that leverages React natively for rendering the components while using D3js under the hood for calculations. The library provides an easy way to get started creating charts without sacrificing customization ability.

If you are looking for node-based graphs, checkout reaflow.

🚀 Quick Links

✨ Features

Chart types include:

  • Bar Chart
    • Single Series Vertical / Horizontal
    • Multi Series Vertical / Horizontal
    • Stacked Vertical / Horizontal
    • Stacked Normalized Vertical / Horizontal
    • Stacked Diverging Vertical / Horizontal
    • Marimekko
    • Radial
    • Sparkline
    • Waterfall
  • Line Chart
    • Single Series
    • Multi Series
    • Stacked
    • Stacked Normalized
    • Radial
    • Sparklines
  • Area Chart
    • Single Series
    • Multi Series
    • Stacked
    • Stacked Normalized
    • Radial
    • Sparklines
  • Scatter Chart
    • Linear
    • Radial
  • Pie Chart
    • Standard
    • Exploded
    • Donut Chart
  • Sankey chart
  • Hive Plot
  • Gauge
    • Radial
    • Linear
    • Stacked Radial
  • Map Chart
  • Heatmap
    • Standard
    • Year Calendar
    • Month Calendar
  • Venn Diagram
    • Standard
    • Euler
    • Fixed Euler
  • Bubble Chart
  • Treemap

Additional features:

  • Legend
    • Discrete
    • Sequential
  • Axis
    • Linear
    • Radial
    • Advanced Label Positioning
  • Gestures
    • Pinch
    • Pan
    • Zoom
    • Move
  • Tooltip
    • Single Value
    • Grouped Values
  • Line/Area Series Symbols
  • Animations Enter/Update/Exit
  • Brush
  • Patterns
  • Gradients
  • Grid Lines
  • Mark Lines
  • BigInt Support
  • Auto Sizing
  • Bar Guidelines
  • Range Lines
  • SSR

📦 Install

To use reaviz in your project, install it via npm/yarn:

npm i reaviz --save

then import a chart type into your JSX element:

import { BarChart } from 'reaviz';

const data = [
  { key: 'IDS', data: 14 },
  { key: 'Malware', data: 5 },
  { key: 'DLP', data: 18 }
];

const App = () => <BarChart width={350} height={250} data={data} />;

Checkout this demo live or visit the demos page to learn more!

🔭 Development

If you want to run REAVIZ locally, its super easy!

  • Clone the repository
  • yarn install
  • yarn start
  • Browser opens to Storybook page

❤️ Contributors

Thanks to all our contributors!

