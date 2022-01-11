Data visualization library for React
REAVIZ is a modular chart component library that leverages React natively for rendering the components while using D3js under the hood for calculations. The library provides an easy way to get started creating charts without sacrificing customization ability.
If you are looking for node-based graphs, checkout reaflow.
Chart types include:
Additional features:
To use reaviz in your project, install it via npm/yarn:
npm i reaviz --save
then import a chart type into your JSX element:
import { BarChart } from 'reaviz';
const data = [
{ key: 'IDS', data: 14 },
{ key: 'Malware', data: 5 },
{ key: 'DLP', data: 18 }
];
const App = () => <BarChart width={350} height={250} data={data} />;
Checkout this demo live or visit the demos page to learn more!
If you want to run REAVIZ locally, its super easy!
yarn install
yarn start
Thanks to all our contributors!
Quite efficient and helpful with charts consisting of editable data in realtime. Was looking for something that looks good and handles data properly and it seems pretty good. Will definitely be making more projects around it. It is interactive, customizable and great documentation to get started with.