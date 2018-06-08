openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rt

reasonably-typed

by Ryan Delaney
2.0.0-beta4 (see all)

💠 Converts Flow and TypeScript definitions to Reason interfaces

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

31

GitHub Stars

524

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

  $ npm install --global reasonably-typed

Converts TypeScript and Flow definitions to Reason interfaces
(Also maybe TypeScript definitions to Flow)

Take your Flow or TypeScript definition

// class.js
declare module 'classes' {
  declare type State = {
    id: number,
    storeName: string,
  }

  declare export class Store {
    constructor(initialState: State): Store;
    state: State;
    update(nextState: State): void;
  }
}

Run retyped

$ retyped class.js

Get Reason

/* Module classes */

type state = {. "id": float, "storeName": string };
module Store = {
  type t = {. "state": (state), "update": [@bs.meth](state => unit)};
  [@bs.new] [@bs.module "classes"] external make : state => t = "Store";
};

Docs

Examples

TypeScript

TypeScript has a similar workflow. Compile your TypeScript file with:

$ retyped my-definition.d.ts

Command-line Usage 
Usage:
  $ retyped ...files

Examples:
  $ retyped file1.js file2.js file3.d.ts                                           [boolean]

Usage as a library ReasonablyTyped also exports a library for use! See the example below: 
// lib-usage.js
import * as ReasonablyTyped from 'reasonably-typed'

const libSrc = fs.readFileSync('lib.js').toString()
const bsInterface = ReasonablyTyped.compile(libSrc)

format (code: string) => string

Formats a block of code using refmt

compile (code: string, filename?: string) => string

Compiles a libdef, formats the result, and handles errors cleanly

Development

See DEVELOPING and CONTRIBUTING.

Status

CircleCI

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial