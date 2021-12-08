useReducer with updates and side effects!
$ yarn add rescript-react-update
or
$ npm install --save rescript-react-update
Then add
rescript-react-update to your
bsconfig.json
bs-dependencies field.
type state = int;
type action =
| Increment
| Decrement;
[@react.component]
let make = () => {
let (state, send) =
ReactUpdate.useReducer((state, action) =>
switch (action) {
| Increment => Update(state + 1)
| Decrement => Update(state - 1)
},
0
);
<div>
{state->React.int}
<button onClick={_ => send(Decrement)}> {"-"->React.string} </button>
<button onClick={_ => send(Increment)}> {"+"->React.string} </button>
</div>;
};
If you'd rather initialize state lazily (if there's some computation you don't want executed at every render for instance), use
useReducerWithMapState where the first argument is a function taking
unit and returning the initial state.
type state = int;
type action =
| Increment
| Decrement;
[@react.component]
let make = () => {
let (state, send) =
ReactUpdate.useReducerWithMapState(
(state, action) =>
switch (action) {
| Increment => Update(state + 1)
| Decrement => Update(state + 1)
},
() => 0
);
<div>
{state->React.int}
<button onClick={_ => send(Decrement)}> {"-"->React.string} </button>
<button onClick={_ => send(Increment)}> {"+"->React.string} </button>
</div>;
};
The callback you pass to
SideEffects &
UpdateWithSideEffect returns an
option(unit => unit), which is the cancellation function.
// doesn't cancel
SideEffects(({send}) => {
Js.log(1);
None
});
// cancels
SideEffects(({send}) => {
let request = Request.make();
request->Future.get(payload => send(Receive(payload)))
Some(() => {
Request.cancel(request)
})
});
If you want to copy/paste old reducers that don't support cancellation, you can use
ReactUpdateLegacy instead in place of
ReactUpdate. Its
SideEffects and
UpdateWithSideEffects functions accept functions that return
unit.