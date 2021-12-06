openbase logo
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

rescript-react-native

Build Status Version ReScript Forum

ReScript bindings for React Native.

Allows to use ReScript with ReScript React to make your iOS, Android and Web apps.

Getting Started

Check our getting started guide for details.

Documentation

See https://rescript-react-native.github.io/.

Changelog

Check the changelog for more informations about recent releases.

Contribute

Read the contribution guidelines before contributing.

Code of Conduct

We want this community to be friendly and respectful to each other. Please read our full code of conduct so that you can understand what actions will and will not be tolerated.

