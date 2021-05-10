openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

3.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

165

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ReasonReact

Note: ReasonReact now lives at @rescript/react, which maintains full compatiblity with the latest ReasonReact, excluding the long-deprecated old modules aliases (such as ReactDOMRe, in favor of ReactDOM) that we've taken the occasion to finally remove. Migration notes here.

Tldr: you can just change your package.json's "reason-react" dependency to "@rescript/react". For transitive dependencies upgrade truoble, please voice your feedback on our forum and on the migration issue. Thanks!

Future updates happens at rescript-react as a continuation of ReasonReact, by the same people.

Likewise, the old reason-react docs are kept alive for historical purposes, with its continuation at rescript-react docs.

More context on the move here.

