Note: ReasonReact now lives at @rescript/react, which maintains full compatiblity with the latest ReasonReact, excluding the long-deprecated old modules aliases (such as
ReactDOMRe, in favor of
ReactDOM) that we've taken the occasion to finally remove. Migration notes here.
Tldr: you can just change your
package.json's
"reason-react" dependency to
"@rescript/react". For transitive dependencies upgrade truoble, please voice your feedback on our forum and on the migration issue. Thanks!
Future updates happens at
rescript-react as a continuation of ReasonReact, by the same people.
Likewise, the old reason-react docs are kept alive for historical purposes, with its continuation at rescript-react docs.
More context on the move here.