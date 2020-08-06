This library doesn't follow conventional semver. The version scheme is shown below, and you should track this library accordingly.
<ExpoVersion>.<Major>.<Minor/Patch>
Use the Expo CLI to bootstrap a project with the ReasonExpo template.
expo init <PROJECT_NAME> --template expo-template-reason
Already have an existing Expo Project? Go into your project root & then install the requirements:
yarn add bs-platform --dev
yarn add reason-react reason-react-native reason-expo
Next, create a file named bsconfig.json at the same level at your package.json with the following content:
{
"name": "my-reason-expo-app",
"reason": {
"react-jsx": 3
},
"bsc-flags": ["-bs-super-errors"],
"bs-dependencies": ["reason-react", "reason-react-native", "reason-expo"],
"sources": [
{
"dir": "src"
}
],
"suffix": ".bs.js",
"refmt": 3,
"package-specs": {
"module": "es6",
"in-source": true
}
}
Next, add these scripts to your package.json:
"build-reason": "bsb -make-world",
"watch-reason": "bsb -make-world -w",
"build-reason-clean": "bsb -clean-world -make-world",
Finally, make a folder named
src and start writing your ReasonML code in there.
yarn build-reason will compile the ReasonML code in that folder for you to import and use in your Expo app's JS/TS code.
Fork this repo, clone it onto your machine, install run
yarn in the root directory. Start the compiler and Expo test app with
yarn dev in the root directory, and start hacking away at the files in
packages/reason-expo and
packages/test!
Credit: This project is based on the work started in
bs-expo.