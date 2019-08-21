This is a project with ReasonML bindings for date-fns v2. These bindings are using
FP module of date-fns. So please refer the FP documentation. In short: all methods are curried and date value is always last argument (
|>).
Tip: On date-fns documentation you can choose
submodulein the top right corner and view documentation and function signatures just like you would use it in reason. Here is an example of
FPsubmodule docs page.
Simple example:
open ReasonDateFns;
Js.Date.make()
|> DateFns.addDays(2)
|> DateFns.addDays(-2)
|> DateFns.closestTo([|
DateFns.parseISO("2019-08-21T13:00:03.058Z"),
Js.Date.make(),
|])
|> DateFns.lightFormat("YYYY-MM-DD");
Js.Date.make()
|> DateFns.formatWithOptions(
DateFns.formatOptions(~locale=DateFns.Locales.ru, ()),
"YYYY-MM-DD",
);
Js.Date.make()
|> DateFns.addMinutes(10.)
|> DateFns.addSeconds(10.)
|> DateFns.addMilliseconds(1000)
Have a fun with FP 👨💻
Make sure that you need
date-fns v2.
yarn add reason-date-fns
And add
reason-date-fns to your
bsconfig.json
{
"bs-dependencies": [
"reason-date-fns"
],
}
There are 2:
1) This project is exporting to
date-fns of v2
2) And using
FP submodule. So currying is enabled by default 😎
This project is under the terms of MIT license