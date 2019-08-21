openbase logo
rdf

reason-date-fns

by Dmitriy Kovalenko
1.0.2 (see all)

Reason binding for date-fns/fp. Curried by default :3

Popularity

Downloads/wk

32

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Reason bindings for date-fns v2

This is a project with ReasonML bindings for date-fns v2. These bindings are using FP module of date-fns. So please refer the FP documentation. In short: all methods are curried and date value is always last argument (|>).

Tip: On date-fns documentation you can choose submodule in the top right corner and view documentation and function signatures just like you would use it in reason. Here is an example of FP submodule docs page.

Date-fns docs site submodule toggle

Simple example:

open ReasonDateFns;

Js.Date.make()
|> DateFns.addDays(2)
|> DateFns.addDays(-2)
|> DateFns.closestTo([|
     DateFns.parseISO("2019-08-21T13:00:03.058Z"),
     Js.Date.make(),
   |])
|> DateFns.lightFormat("YYYY-MM-DD");

Js.Date.make()
|> DateFns.formatWithOptions(
     DateFns.formatOptions(~locale=DateFns.Locales.ru, ()),
     "YYYY-MM-DD",
   );

Js.Date.make()
|> DateFns.addMinutes(10.)
|> DateFns.addSeconds(10.)
|> DateFns.addMilliseconds(1000)

Have a fun with FP 👨‍💻

Installation

Make sure that you need date-fns v2.

yarn add reason-date-fns

And add reason-date-fns to your bsconfig.json 

{
  "bs-dependencies": [
    "reason-date-fns"
  ],
}

Differences from bs-date-fns

There are 2: 1) This project is exporting to date-fns of v2 2) And using FP submodule. So currying is enabled by default 😎

License

This project is under the terms of MIT license

