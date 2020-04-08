react-apollo with ReasonML

Install and setup

Install

yarn add reason-apollo # Add graphql_ppx yarn add @baransu/graphql_ppx_re

bsconfig

Add reason-apollo to your bs-dependencies and @baransu/graphql_ppx_re/ppx to your ppx-flags

bsconfig.json

"bs-dependencies" : [ "reason-react" , "reason-apollo" ], "ppx-flags" : [ "@baransu/graphql_ppx_re/ppx" ]

Send introspection query

This will generate a graphql_schema.json which will be used to safely type your GraphQL queries/mutations.

npx get -graphql- schema ENDPOINT_URL -j > graphql_schema.json

Why reason-apollo?

Watch its usage in this video:

Usage

Create the Apollo Client

Client.re

/* Create an InMemoryCache */ let inMemoryCache = ApolloInMemoryCache.createInMemoryCache(); /* Create an HTTP Link */ let httpLink = ApolloLinks.createHttpLink(~uri="http://localhost:3010/graphql", ()); let instance = ReasonApollo.createApolloClient(~link=httpLink, ~cache=inMemoryCache, ());

ApolloProvider

Index.re

/* Enhance your application with the `ReasonApollo.Provider` passing it your client instance */ ReactDOMRe.renderToElementWithId( <ReasonApollo.Provider client=Client.instance> <App /> </ReasonApollo.Provider>, "index", );

Query

MyQuery.re

/* Create a GraphQL Query by using the graphql_ppx */ module GetUserName = [%graphql {| query getUserName($id: ID!){ user(id: $ID) { id device { id brand { id name } } } } |} ]; module GetUserNameQuery = ReasonApollo.CreateQuery(GetUserName); [@react.component] let make = () => { let userNameQuery = GetUserName.make(~id="42", ()); <GetUserNameQuery variables=userNameQuery##variables> ...{({result}) => switch (result) { | Loading => <div> {ReasonReact.string("Loading")} </div> | Error(error) => <div> {ReasonReact.string(error##message)} </div> | Data(response) => <div> {/* Handles a deeply nested optional response */ response##user ->Belt.Option.flatMap(user => user##device) ->Belt.Option.flatMap(device => device##brand) ->Belt.Option.mapWithDefault("", brand => brand##name)} </div> } } </GetUserNameQuery>; };

Mutation

MyMutation.re

module AddUser = [%graphql {| mutation addUser($name: String!) { addUser(name: $name) { id name } } |} ]; module AddUserMutation = ReasonApollo.CreateMutation(AddUser); [[@react.component] let make = () => { <AddUserMutation> ...{(mutation /* Mutation to call */, _ /* Result of your mutation */) => { let addNewUserQuery = AddUser.make(~name="Bob", ()); <div> <button onClick={_mouseEvent => mutation( ~variables=addNewUserQuery##variables, ~refetchQueries=[|"getAllUsers"|], (), ) |> ignore }> {ReasonReact.string("Add User")} </button> </div>; }} </AddUserMutation>; };

Subscription

MySubscription.re

module UserAdded = [%graphql {| subscription userAdded { userAdded { id name } } |}]; module UserAddedSubscription = ReasonApollo.CreateSubscription(UserAdded); [@react.component] let make = () => { <UserAddedSubscription> ...{({result}) => { switch (result) { | Loading => <div> {ReasonReact.string("Loading")} </div> | Error(error) => <div> {ReasonReact.string(error##message)} </div> | Data(_response) => <audio autoPlay=true> <source src="notification.ogg" type_="audio/ogg" /> <source src="notification.mp3" type_="audio/mpeg" /> </audio> } }} </UserAddedSubscription>; };

ApolloConsumer

If you simply want to have access to the ApolloClient, you can use the ApolloConsumer

<ApolloConsumer> ...{apolloClient => {/* We have access to the client! */}} </ApolloConsumer>;

Tips and Tricks

access deeply nested optional objects

If for this query

query { user { device { brand { name } } } }

you end up with that kind of code:

let deviceName = switch (response##user) { | None => "" | Some(user) => switch (user##device) { | None => "" | Some(device) => switch (device##brand) { | None => "" | Some(brand) => brand##name } } };

Use Belt

open Belt.Option; let deviceName = response##user ->flatMap(user => user##device) ->flatMap(device => device##brand) ->mapWithDefault("", brand => brand##name);

Use @bsRecord

The @bsRecord modifier is an extension of the graphql syntax for BuckleScipt/ReasonML. It allows you to convert a reason object to a reason record and reap the benefits of pattern matching, but you need to defined the record by yourself.

type brand = { name: string }; type device = { brand: option(brand) }; type user = { device: option(device) }; type response = user; query { user @bsRecord { device @bsRecord { brand @bsRecord { name } } } }

This time we can pattern match more precisely.

let deviceName = switch (response##user) { | Some({device: Some({brand: {name}})}) => name | _ => "" };

Use get_in_ppx

npm install get_in_ppx

and in bsconfig.json

"ppx-flags": ["get_in_ppx/ppx"]

you can write

let deviceName = response##user#??device#??brand#?name;

There's a blogpost from Jared Forsyth (author of this ppx) for more explanation.

Use an alias for irregular field names

You might find yourself consuming an API with field names like Field . Currently, reason object field names are required to be camel case. Therefore if you have a request like this:

{ Object { id title } }

You will attempt to access the response object but it will throw an error:

response##Object; /* Does not work :( */

Instead, use an alias to modify the response:

{ object: Object { id title } }

Then you can access the object like this:

response##object

Generic Error and Loading components

You can create a generic error and Loading component and compose them like this example:

module QueryView = { [@react.component] let make = ( ~result: ReasonApolloTypes.queryResponse('a), ~accessData: 'a => option('b), ~render: ('b, 'c) => React.element, ~onLoadMore: ('b, 'unit) => unit=(_, ()) => (), ) => { switch (result) { | Error(error) => <Error /> | Loading => ReasonReact.null | Data(response) => switch (accessData(response)) { | Some(data) => render(data, onLoadMore(data)) | _ => <Error error="" /> } }; }; };

FAQ

I've added the schema file, but my build fails saying it couldn't be found?

In some cases, it seems like there are some differences between the provided send-introspection-query and output from tools you might be using to download the schema (such as apollo-codegen or graphql-cli ). If your build is failing, please make sure to try with the provided script. In your project root, run: