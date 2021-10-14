Reason

Simple, fast & type safe code that leverages the JavaScript & OCaml ecosystems.

Latest Releases:

User Documentation

The Reason user docs live online at https://reasonml.github.io. The repo for those Reason docs lives at github.com/reasonml/reasonml.github.io

Docs links for new users:

npm install -g esy@next git clone https://github.com/facebook/reason.git cd reason esy esy test

Contributor Documentation:

The docs/ directory in this repo contains documentation for contributors to Reason itself (this repo).

License

See Reason license in LICENSE.txt.

Works that are forked from other projects are under their original licenses.

Credit