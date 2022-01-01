

































reas

Minimalist and highly composable building blocks built on top of React and styled-components.

If you find this useful, please don't forget to star ⭐️ the repo, as this will help to promote the project.

Follow me on Twitter and GitHub to keep updated about this project and others.

Install

Yarn:

yarn add reas

npm:

npm install --save reas

Example



See and edit full source code on CodeSandbox

import React from "react" ; import { render } from "react-dom" ; import { Button, Popover } from "reas" ; const App = () => ( < Popover.Container > {popover => ( < Button as = {Popover.Toggle} { ...popover }> Button < Popover { ...popover }> < Popover.Arrow /> Popover </ Popover > </ Button > )} </ Popover.Container > ); render( < App /> , document.getElementById("root"));

Performance

Benchmark done using react-benchmark with MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Late 2013). Clone the repository and run yarn && yarn benchmark to see the results.

License

MIT © Diego Haz