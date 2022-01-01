openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rea

reas

by Diego Haz
0.11.1 (see all)

A minimalist and highly composable UI toolkit built on top of React and styled-components

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

Maintenance

No Maintenance Data Available

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Reas has been renamed to ReaKit. Please install https://npmjs.com/reakit instead.

Readme









reas








reas

Generated with nod NPM version Build Status Coverage Status

Minimalist and highly composable building blocks built on top of React and styled-components.


If you find this useful, please don't forget to star ⭐️ the repo, as this will help to promote the project.
Follow me on Twitter and GitHub to keep updated about this project and others.


Install

Yarn:

yarn add reas

npm:

npm install --save reas

Example


See and edit full source code on CodeSandbox 

import React from "react";
import { render } from "react-dom";
import { Button, Popover } from "reas";

const App = () => (
  <Popover.Container>
    {popover => (
      <Button as={Popover.Toggle} {...popover}>
        Button
        <Popover {...popover}>
          <Popover.Arrow />
          Popover
        </Popover>
      </Button>
    )}
  </Popover.Container>
);

render(<App />, document.getElementById("root"));

Performance

Benchmark done using react-benchmark with MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Late 2013). Clone the repository and run yarn && yarn benchmark to see the results.

Libraryops/sec
react103,029
reas (as)45,975
antd29,122
reas (Base)17,071
reas (Button)12,107
material-ui9,840
rebass7,989

License

MIT © Diego Haz

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial