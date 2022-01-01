Minimalist and highly composable building blocks built on top of React and styled-components.
If you find this useful, please don't forget to star ⭐️ the repo, as this will help to promote the project.
Follow me on Twitter and GitHub to keep updated about this project and others.
Yarn:
yarn add reas
npm:
npm install --save reas
See and edit full source code on CodeSandbox
import React from "react";
import { render } from "react-dom";
import { Button, Popover } from "reas";
const App = () => (
<Popover.Container>
{popover => (
<Button as={Popover.Toggle} {...popover}>
Button
<Popover {...popover}>
<Popover.Arrow />
Popover
</Popover>
</Button>
)}
</Popover.Container>
);
render(<App />, document.getElementById("root"));
Benchmark done using react-benchmark with MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Late 2013). Clone the repository and run
yarn && yarn benchmark to see the results.
|Library
|ops/sec
|react
|103,029
|reas (
as)
|45,975
|antd
|29,122
|reas (
Base)
|17,071
|reas (
Button)
|12,107
|material-ui
|9,840
|rebass
|7,989
MIT © Diego Haz