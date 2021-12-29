Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
rea
reaptcha
●
by Jacob Sarnowski
●
1.7.3 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
Google reCAPTCHA v2 for React
●
Home
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Rate
Save
npm i reaptcha
Overview
Documentation
Tutorials
Reviews
Maintenance
Dependencies
Versions
Alternatives
Showing:
Overview
Popularity
Downloads/wk
20.8K
GitHub Stars
346
Maintenance
Last Commit
2mos
ago
Contributors
14
Package
Dependencies
0
License
MIT
Type Definitions
Built-In
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Categories
React Captcha
Reviews
Be the first to rate
Readme
lib/README.md
Rate & Review
Great Documentation
0
Easy to Use
0
Performant
0
Highly Customizable
0
Bleeding Edge
0
Responsive Maintainers
0
Poor Documentation
0
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
0
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Publish
No reviews found
Be the first to rate
Alternatives
rgr
react-google-recaptcha
Component wrapper for Google reCAPTCHA
GitHub Stars
787
Weekly Downloads
417K
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rsc
react-simple-captcha
A very simple and powerful captcha for ReactJS
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rgr
react-google-recaptcha-v3
Google Recaptcha V3 integration for React
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
78K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Poor Documentation
rr
react-recaptcha
A react.js reCAPTCHA for Google
GitHub Stars
611
Weekly Downloads
32K
rgi
react-google-invisible-recaptcha
A React component which is simply interested in Google invisible reCaptcha.
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
6K
See 11 Alternatives
Tutorials
No tutorials found
Add a tutorial