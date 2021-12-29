openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rea

reaptcha

by Jacob Sarnowski
1.7.3 (see all)

Google reCAPTCHA v2 for React

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20.8K

GitHub Stars

346

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Captcha

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

lib/README.md

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rgr
react-google-recaptchaComponent wrapper for Google reCAPTCHA
GitHub Stars
787
Weekly Downloads
417K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rsc
react-simple-captchaA very simple and powerful captcha for ReactJS
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rgr
react-google-recaptcha-v3Google Recaptcha V3 integration for React
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
78K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
rr
react-recaptchaA react.js reCAPTCHA for Google
GitHub Stars
611
Weekly Downloads
32K
rgi
react-google-invisible-recaptchaA React component which is simply interested in Google invisible reCaptcha.
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
6K
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial