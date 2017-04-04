The equivalent of React's
this.setState, but for animated tweens:
this.tweenState.
Npm:
npm install react-tween-state
Bower:
bower install react-tween-state
Example usage:
var tweenState = require('react-tween-state');
var React = require('react');
var App = React.createClass({
mixins: [tweenState.Mixin],
getInitialState: function() {
return {left: 0};
},
handleClick: function() {
this.tweenState('left', {
easing: tweenState.easingTypes.easeInOutQuad,
duration: 500,
endValue: this.state.left === 0 ? 400 : 0
});
},
render: function() {
var style = {
position: 'absolute',
width: 50,
height: 50,
backgroundColor: 'lightblue',
left: this.getTweeningValue('left')
};
return <div style={style} onClick={this.handleClick} />;
}
});
The library exports
Mixin,
easingTypes and
stackBehavior.
this.tweenState(path: String | Array<String>, configuration: Object)
This first calls
setState and puts your fields straight to their final value. Under the hood, it creates a layer that interpolates from the old value to the new. You can retrieve that tweening value using
getTweeningValue below.
path is the name of the state field you want to tween. If it's deeply nested, e.g. to animate
c in {a: {b: {c: 1}}}, provide the path as
['a', 'b', 'c']
configuration is of the following format:
{
easing: easingFunction,
duration: timeInMilliseconds,
delay: timeInMilliseconds,
beginValue: aNumber,
endValue: aNumber,
onEnd: endCallback,
stackBehavior: behaviorOption
}
easing (default:
easingTypes.easeInOutQuad): the interpolation function used. react-tween-state provides frequently used interpolation (exposed under
easingTypes). To plug in your own, the function signature is:
(currentTime: Number, beginValue: Number, endValue: Number, totalDuration: Number): Number.
duration (default:
300).
delay (default:
0). *
beginValue (default: the current value of the state field).
endValue.
onEnd: the callback to trigger when the animation's done. **
stackBehavior (default:
stackBehavior.ADDITIVE). Subsequent tween to the same state value will be stacked (added together). This gives a smooth tween effect that is iOS 8's new default. This blog post describes it well. The other option is
stackBehavior.DESTRUCTIVE, which replaces all current animations of that state value by this new one.
* For a destructive animation, starting the next one with a delay still immediately kills the previous tween. If that's not your intention, try
setTimeout or additive animation.
DESTRUCTIVE +
duration 0 effectively cancels all in-flight animations, skipping the easing function.
** For an additive animation, since the tweens stack and never get destroyed, the end callback is effectively fired at the end of
duration.
this.getTweeningValue(path: String | Array<String>)
Get the current tweening value of the state field. Typically used in
render.
BSD.